Niagara Falls, NY

City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
AKRON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Joshua Costolnick joins Weekend Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For sports fans, getting the autograph of their favorite player can be a special moment. Joshua Costolnick, the owner of the recently opened Buffalo Sports Emporium, joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to talk about his store and his journey to opening it. You can watch the full interview above.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway

A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
JAMESTOWN, NY

