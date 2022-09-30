Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills Mall location
An Eastern Hills Mall spokesperson released a statement to 7 News which said in part "we wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
WIVB
SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGRZ TV
Bird Scooters Coming To North Tonawanda
Tylec says he thought it was interesting.. and could be a cheap, environmentally-friendly way for people to get around town. The city isn't paying for these at all.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
wnypapers.com
Travel advisory: Overnight lane reductions planned for Northbound Interstate 190 over Buffalo Avenue
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect overnight lane reductions on a portion of northbound Interstate 190 over Buffalo Avenue (State Route 384), in the City of Niagara Falls, to accommodate pavement work. At 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7, traffic will be reduced...
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
wnypapers.com
North Tonawanda native serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center
Craig Shells, a native of North Tonawanda, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanographic Office. Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space)....
Riders call for a 'transit revolution' in WNY
Transit advocates have been calling for change for years, but say now is the time for a transit revolution.
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Joshua Costolnick joins Weekend Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For sports fans, getting the autograph of their favorite player can be a special moment. Joshua Costolnick, the owner of the recently opened Buffalo Sports Emporium, joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to talk about his store and his journey to opening it. You can watch the full interview above.
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Comments / 0