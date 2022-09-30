ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

blackchronicle.com

Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County

DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police

A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

City of Denton dismissed from lawsuit over man’s police shooting death

DENTON, Texas - A judge dismissed the city of Denton from a lawsuit in the police shooting death of a UNT student. Darius Tarver was shot and killed by police back in 2020. Police went to his apartment complex after neighbors reported he was acting erratically. When officers confronted him,...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Shamond Lewis death: Dallas County jail inmate dies

DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode on the Dallas County jail, officers introduced Monday night. Shamond Lewis, an inmate on the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, in response to a news launch from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. One...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense

An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
ARLINGTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Handcuffed Man Escapes Police Custody in White Settlement

White Settlement, Texas, police had caught a suspect burglarizing multiple vehicles at the Oak View Apartments (1300 Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX 76108). While the suspect was seated in the back of one of the police Tahoes, he managed to slip his handcuffs to the front and force the window down.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
dallasexpress.com

Adults Involved in Student Fight on Local School Bus

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) opened up an investigation into a fight that erupted on a school bus in Weatherford earlier this month involving adults and teenagers. The incident occurred on September 20, when a female student and another teenager onboard the bus got into a dispute. “When...
WEATHERFORD, TX

