Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
blackchronicle.com
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
Dallas County Clerk's Office provides forms for those who need to reclaim property from deed fraud
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the latest installment of its “Dirty Deeds” series at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every year, there are more than 400,000 documents filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of those documents are forged property deeds transferring ownership to...
dallasexpress.com
Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police
A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Handcuffed man briefly escapes White Settlement police; 911 caller helps find him
A handcuffed man running down the street was enough to attract the attention of a 911 caller in White Settlement – and now the man is locked up.
fox4news.com
City of Denton dismissed from lawsuit over man’s police shooting death
DENTON, Texas - A judge dismissed the city of Denton from a lawsuit in the police shooting death of a UNT student. Darius Tarver was shot and killed by police back in 2020. Police went to his apartment complex after neighbors reported he was acting erratically. When officers confronted him,...
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mom Demands Answers in 24-Year-Old's In-Custody Death: ‘What Happened to My Son?'
A North Texas mother is pleading for answers after her 24-year-old son died while in police custody. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating that Shamond Lewis was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after "a medical episode" while in jail. Sophia Lewis says she is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle
Elderly woman’s slaying part of pattern for serial killer suspect Billy Chemirmir, Dallas prosecutors say
DALLAS — Billy Chemirmir pulled into a Walmart parking lot on the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, selected a spot with a view of the handicapped spaces and waited for his victim, prosecutors told jurors Monday at his capital murder trial. Dallas County prosecutors are seeking to prove that...
blackchronicle.com
Shamond Lewis death: Dallas County jail inmate dies
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode on the Dallas County jail, officers introduced Monday night. Shamond Lewis, an inmate on the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, in response to a news launch from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. One...
bloomberglaw.com
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense
An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
Dallas Police Department seeking information on alleged vehicle involved in aggravated assault
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information from the public on a vehicle allegedly involved in an aggravated assault. Police described the suspect vehicle as a 2008-2012 White Chevrolet Silverado 4-door, Chrome rear bumper, tinted blue LED headlights, with a short bed pickup truck. On September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Department going to new efforts to recruit with viral ad
Police departments across the nation are dealing with critical staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, but some are looking for creative ways to recruit new talent.
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
fox4news.com
2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month. On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman
CANTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video was produced in Dec. 2021. A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
irvingweekly.com
Handcuffed Man Escapes Police Custody in White Settlement
White Settlement, Texas, police had caught a suspect burglarizing multiple vehicles at the Oak View Apartments (1300 Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX 76108). While the suspect was seated in the back of one of the police Tahoes, he managed to slip his handcuffs to the front and force the window down.
Frisco Police Warn Residents After Two Bizarre Attempted Robberies
Two attempted robberies recently occurred near Regents Park, and police are asking park visitors and Frisco residents to stay alert and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. The attempted robberies were unusual. On September 29, Frisco Police issued a press release about the two robberies that took...
dallasexpress.com
Adults Involved in Student Fight on Local School Bus
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) opened up an investigation into a fight that erupted on a school bus in Weatherford earlier this month involving adults and teenagers. The incident occurred on September 20, when a female student and another teenager onboard the bus got into a dispute. “When...
Comments / 0