ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. VP Harris, actress Priyanka Chopra discuss mansplaining, abortion rights

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JC9hY_0iHNBSuy00

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights and how electing two more Democratic senators in the upcoming midterm elections is critical to that fight.

"If there were ever any reason for this group to exist in recent memory, the moment is now," Harris said during the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum on Friday in Washington.

"We have got to do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people what is at stake in these elections," she said during a panel moderated by actress Priyanka Chopra.

Chopra started the session with a jab at men patronizing women. Pointing to the silence in the room, she joked "Do you hear that sound? That is the sound of no mansplaining, ladies." Earlier this month, President Joe Biden vowed that Democrats would codify the right to an abortion into law if two more Democratic senators are elected to the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 mid-terms, saying it would open the possibility of removing the filibuster, a legislative roadblock which requires a 60-vote majority to overcome.

The Senate is now evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, with Harris' tie-breaking vote as vice president giving Democrats thin control. But two Democratic senators have opposed ending the filibuster.

Abortion has become a major issue for voters across the country after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in June overturned the right to have an abortion enshrined nearly 50 years earlier in Roe v. Wade.

Nearly half of states have banned, placed limits on, or attempted to ban abortion. Some Republicans, such as Senator Lindsey Graham earlier this month, have proposed a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks, or within the second trimester of a pregnancy.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.All of this was done ostensibly in the service of his preferred Senate candidate, Representative Ted Budd, whom he supported in the Republican Senate primary. But the former president carefully avoided talking about one subject throughout his rally: the Supreme Court’s Dobbs...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Democrats#The U S Senate#Republicans#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy