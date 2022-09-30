A third rapper has been killed in Los Angeles within the last month, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The latest slain musician, identified as 32-year-old Latauriisha O’Brien, who goes by the stage name Half Ounce, was found shot to death in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood late Monday night. The rapper was reportedly shot by “someone inside a dark SUV,” but a suspect was not immediately named by police. Authorities said O’Brien’s pregnant wife was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots and alerted authorities as she rushed to the scene. Other rappers killed in a recent spat of violence against musicians in the City of Angels includes the death of PnB Rock on Sept. 12, at a restaurant, and the shooting death of 23-year-old Kee Riches on Sept. 24 in Compton.Read it at Los Angeles Times

