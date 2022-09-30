Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Bad Prosecutor Episode 1 Release Date And Time, Preview
EXO Do Kyungsoo has returned to the small screen, and Bad Prosecutor will serve as his first Kdrama since his discharge from the military. The idol-actor will once again showcase his acting prowess through this new Kdrama as the lead role. KBS2 Kdrama Bad Prosecutor tells the story of a...
epicstream.com
Where to Stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime in the U.S.
Bleach's big anime comeback is finally coming with the debut of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Oct. 10, 2022. The anime series will adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's popular shonen manga series, and fans from all over the world are hyped to watch Ichigo Kurosaki and his soul reaper companions battle Yhwach and his powerful Quincy army.
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants Keanu Reeves' Constantine Sequel to Bring Back Fan Favorite Character
There is little doubt that people are already excited about the Constantine sequel after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return as the moody exorcist. Not surprisingly, Gege Akutami is also hyped up about the second film. Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator added that they are already looking forward to the return of a fan favorite character!
epicstream.com
Love In Contract Episode 5 Spoilers And Updates: Why Did Go Kyung Pyo Hire Park Min Young?
The Kdrama Love in Contract has been able to capture the hearts of its audience from its initial airing on September 21, 2022. The plot revolves around a woman who works for a company that provides "fake wives" to bachelors so that they can attend events with "spouses" such as family dinners, high school reunions, and meetings for married couples. It stars Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Scandal Free Online
Best sites to watch Scandal - Last updated on Oct 03, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Scandal online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Scandal on this page.
epicstream.com
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 2 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Suletta Mercury kicks off her first day at Asticassia School of Technology with a bang. Not only did she beat one of the most influential figures, but she also became someone’s fiancé. What is next in store for Suletta in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 2?
epicstream.com
Comedian Park Soo Hong Hospitalized After His Own Father Assaulted Him
Korean comedian Park Soo Hong faced another issue amid his brother's embezzlement scandal. Reports about Park Soo Hong's hospitalization emerged after the comedian and TV personality attended the cross-examination at the prosecutor's office as part of the proceedings related to his brother's embezzlement charges. But the meeting led him to...
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 3 Recap: Yook Sungjae Gets Scared For His Future + Lee Jong Won Feels Happy With His New Family
The Golden Spoon has gained huge attention since its premiere on September 23, 2022. Based on a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon depicts the life adventure story of a young man born in a poor family who acquires a golden spoon that makes the person who uses it to change fate with a friend born in a rich family. The MBC Kdrama stars BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Monster High: Friday Night Frights Free Online
Best sites to watch Monster High: Friday Night Frights - Last updated on Oct 03, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Monster High: Friday Night Frights online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Monster High: Friday Night Frights on this page.
epicstream.com
The Law Cafe Episode 9 Recap: Danger Awaits Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young
The push-and-pull romance of Lee Se Young and Lee Seung Gi’s characters continues in The Law Cafe episode 9. As the K-drama reaches its second half, the truth behind the Dohan Company case begins to unravel. The Law Cafe Episode 9 Viewership. With new K-dramas premiering every week, The...
epicstream.com
Urusei Yatsura Star Dresses up as Lum Ahead of Remake Release
With the show’s premiere just a week away, a new photoshoot featuring the voice actress of Lum in the Urusei Yatsura remake was shared online, and it featured her in an outfit inspired by the show’s main character. Specifically, Lum VA Sumire Uesaka in the Urusei Yatsura remake...
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
The final season of Bleach is almost here as Ichigo Kurosaki and his trusted allies prepare for the last battle against a threatening group of enemies. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 kicks off the final arc of Tite Kubo’s cult classic manga. What Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery Free Online
Best sites to watch Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery - Last updated on Oct 03, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery on this page.
epicstream.com
Mental Coach Jegal Episode 8 Release Date and Time, Preview: Jung Woo Lets Go of Lee Yoo Mi After Kim Do Yoon Asks Him To Do So
Jegal Gil finally gets rid of Coach Oh Dal Sung, but he needs to face Cha Moo Tae again in Mental Coach Jegal Episode 8. Mental Coach Jegal is a sports drama by Kim Ban Di that tells the life of a national athlete who quits sports and starts focusing on helping other athletes with their mental health issues.
epicstream.com
What Time Does Mr. Harrigan's Phone Come Out on Netflix?
October has come and this only means it's the month for horror and thriller flicks. We've already compiled our best Halloween movies and TV shows on Netflix. One of the movies included in our list is the upcoming thriller Mr. Harrigan's Phone. If the title sounds familiar, that's because it's...
epicstream.com
Interview with the Vampire Stars Don’t Want A ‘Direct Adaptation’ of Anne Rice’s Books
Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson (Louis) and The Railway Man’s Sam Reid (Lestat) are set to star in a TV show adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic novel, Interview with the Vampire and its initial film adaptation in 1994. In an interview for TV Insider, Jacob talk about...
epicstream.com
Is One Piece Film: Red’s Uta Alive?
With how charming she appears, Uta has become One Piece's newest fan favorite. In One Piece Film: Red, she takes center stage for her ultimate concert in Elegia, where her fans, including pirates, civilians, and marines, gather. But, with so many events in the film, is One Piece Film: Red's Uta still alive?
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man Volume 12 Highlights Yoru the War Devil in New Promo Video
Following the latest volume’s reveal a few weeks ago, Chainsaw Man Volume 12 just got a new promo video that highlights Yoru, the War Devil, along with Asa Mitaka. The new promo video (PV) for the latest volume was released on the official Jump Comics YouTube channel and shared on the Chainsaw Man Twitter account.
epicstream.com
Mayfair Witches Release Date, Spoilers & Update: New Teaser Shows Alexandra Daddario as the 13th Witch
The first Mayfair Witches teaser features Alexandra Daddario as the thirteenth witch. Daddario co-stars with Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, and Harry Hamlin in the series. Rowan Mayfair, a neurosurgeon, discovers she is the heir of a line of witches in the Mayfair Witches novel trilogy. Alexandra Daddario as...
epicstream.com
Is Uta the Daughter of Shanks in One Piece Film: Red?
One Piece Film: Red introduces one of the most intriguing characters ever in Uta, the world-famous diva. She is about to take center stage in a once-in-a-lifetime concert on the island of Elegia. Now that she is revealed to be Luffy's childhood friend, is Uta the daughter of Shanks in One Piece Film: Red?
Comments / 0