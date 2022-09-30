ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats lead generic congressional ballot by 4 points: poll

By Jared Gans
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMbjQ_0iHMzhLw00
The U.S. Capitol is seen from Upper Senate Park on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll.

A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1 point narrower from three weeks ago, when the party led in the poll by 5 points.

The party holds a tighter lead of 3 points among those who said they will definitely vote in September, 47 percent to 44 percent, and a 1-point lead among those who said they are paying a lot of attention to the campaign, 48 percent to 47 percent.

The poll also found respondents reporting increasing concerns over inflation, with 60 percent saying it is getting worse. Just more than 50 percent said so in a poll in late August.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly raised interest rates in an effort to get inflation under control and has shown a willingness to continue to do so even if it results in an economic downturn. Economic analysts have expressed concerns about the effects of the Fed’s moves on the economy.

The number of people who said inflation is getting worse includes almost 7 in 10 independents, up from 54 percent last month. The percentage of Democrats and Republicans who said it is getting worse also increased by 7 points and 6 points, respectively, since last month.

More than 90 percent of respondents said inflation is a “very” or “somewhat” important issue when considering this year’s midterm elections.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 23-27 among 1,556 U.S. adults. The margin of error was about 2.7 points.

Election watcher FiveThirtyEight’s analysis shows Republicans are poised to regain control of the House, but Democrats are likely to maintain the majority in the Senate.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Republicans#Election Day#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Yahoo News#The Federal Reserve#Fed
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
ELECTIONS
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy