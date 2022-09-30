Read full article on original website
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
BLOG: Holloway turning heads inside Oilers locker room
EDMONTON, AB - There were already plenty of reason to be thrilled about the tantalizing potential of Dylan Holloway. After he made the turn behind the Vancouver Canucks net and fired his third goal of the game between the legs of Collin Delia - causing hats to rain down to the ice - the fervour has reached a fever pitch.
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Short
Icing a close-to-regular lineup, the defending Pacific Division champion Calgary Flames extinguished the Seattle Kraken 4-1 Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames were the stingiest NHL team last season in terms of goals allowed and the Kraken learned why Monday. Calgary started strong, absorbed a pushback from the Kraken and that was enough for goaltender Jakob Markstrom who made 21 saves and allowed one power-play goal.
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua to air Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
Trophy Tracker: Makar, Josi top Norris picks as top defenseman in NHL
Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Canada-based NHL teams stand with Indigenous people on Orange Shirt Day
In Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30. To honor the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, Canada-based NHL teams raised money for Indigenous organizations and wore special orange warmup jerseys. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led...
TRIUMPHANT RETURNS
Tanev scores and Mangiapane gets a helper as Flames dump visiting Kraken. Chris Tanev is a quiet, reserved fella. Neither his personality nor his game are flashy. He's a workhouse who makes all the little plays, sacrifices his body, and is undoubtly one of the most underrated defensive blueliners in the game.
Barzal on Isles Extension: 'I Love It Here'
Mathew Barzal credits fanbase, lifestyle and team success as motivating factors behind eight-year contract extension. There were plenty of emotions swirling for Mathew Barzal as his eight-year deal to stay with the New York Islanders was announced Tuesday. "There's so much excitement," Barzal said. "It's one of those days you're...
Red Wings announce updated start times
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
Poulin's Progression Can Be Measured in "Light Years"
"I think he's light-years ahead of where he was a year ago," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a player that looking at his progression, it's like, jeez … if he can continue that, he's going to be a scary-good player," Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach J.D. Forrest added. Sullivan...
De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History
If you were growing up as a Southern California hockey player in the mid-2000s, there was a pretty good chance you were knew who Rocco Grimaldi was. Same goes for Chase De Leo, for those SoCal ice kids in the 2010s. After all, in that generation's formative days there just...
Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total for Capitals, future of Jets core
Here is the Oct. 5 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Alex Ovechkin is 114 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's record and he scored 50 goals last season. How many goals does he score this season, thus inching him closer to the record? -- @nyrprpokemon.
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
'Bump my play up': Gustav Lindstrom working towards consistency
Lindstrom, who was the Detroit Red Wings' 38th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, logged his first North American campaign in 2019-20, recording five assists in 45 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. After making his Red Wings debut on Feb. 26, 2020, Lindstrom appeared...
