Bruce Springsteen
Sam Moore
Jimmy Ruffin
Aretha Franklin
#R B#The Strong Survive#The Temptations
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album 'Only the Strong Survive'

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)," which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler's 1969 tune "Only The Strong Survive." The disc also includes "Soul Days" by Dobie Gray, "Nightshift" by the Commodores, "I Wish It Would Rain" by the Temptations, and "Somebody We'll Be Together" by Diana Ross and the Supremes.
