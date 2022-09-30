Read full article on original website
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said His Many Girlfriends Inspired a Nasty Song He Wrote
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was inspired by women he did not like much. The song was the B-side to "Paint It Black.”
Stevie Nicks Admits She ‘Resented’ This Line in a Popular Fleetwood Mac Song
Stevie Nicks admitted that she “resented” a line from a certain Fleetwood Mac song written by Lindsey Buckingham.
Stevie Nicks Reveals What ‘Messed Up’ Her Friendship With Tom Petty
Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty had a close friendship for many years, but the Fleetwood Mac star said something “messed up” their relationship.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Who the ‘Great Dark Wing’ Is in The Fleetwood Mac Song ‘Sara’
Stevie Nicks shared who she called the “great dark wing” in the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara.”
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Stevie Nicks Reveals How Lindsey Buckingham Reacted to Her Affair With Mick Fleetwood: ‘That Was Not Good’
Stevie Nicks opened up about how her Lindsey Buckingham was affected by her affair with their Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
Stevie Nicks Wrote About a ‘Famous Friend’ and a ‘Great Temptation’ on Tour With Tom Petty and Bob Dylan
Stevie Nicks wrote her song "Two Kinds of Love" while on tour with Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Some have wondered if the song references them.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Ringo Starr Once Set the Record Straight About The Beatles Getting High With Bob Dylan
Ringo Starr set the record straight about what happened when The Beatles got high with Bob Dylan.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
George Harrison Wanted to Cover a Hoagy Carmichael Song With Eric Clapton When They Got Older
George Harrison wanted to cover a Hoagy Carmichael song with his long-time friend, Eric Clapton, when they got older.
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
What Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Angel’ Has to Do With the Men in Stevie Nicks’ Family
Stevie Nicks wrote 'Angel' for Fleetwood Mac, referencing people in her real life. Here's what we know about this songwriter and the 'Tusk' track.
