Fort Worth, TX

cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
LoneStar 92

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp

When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
DALLAS, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas Sold

HN Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investor, has announced the acquisition of the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek - an iconic century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into Dallas's premier hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the revered global Rosewood Hotels & Resortscollection. Already firmly embedded within the Dallas landscape through a strategic portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area through the purchase of this renowned property.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Beautiful Multigenerational Home Might Make You Want to Move in With Your Parents

Multigenerational. It’s a word previously used by all 5th-grade teachers to confuse kids during the spelling bee. Now it’s a fairly common word. Multigenerational is used to describe a home where grandparents, parents, and children all live together. If you ever watched the television show The Waltons, (you know, “Good night John-Boy”) that was an example of a multigenerational home.
BURLESON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'

DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth

Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories

The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
RICHARDSON, TX

