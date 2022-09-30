Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
papercitymag.com
10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween
Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
WBUR
What's behind the recent outbreak of small green worms in Dallas-Fort Worth?
Little green worms are crawling all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Scientists attribute the outbreak of cankerworms, or inchworms, to recent heavy rains. KERA's Jacob Wells reports.
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas Sold
HN Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investor, has announced the acquisition of the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek - an iconic century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into Dallas's premier hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the revered global Rosewood Hotels & Resortscollection. Already firmly embedded within the Dallas landscape through a strategic portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area through the purchase of this renowned property.
This Beautiful Multigenerational Home Might Make You Want to Move in With Your Parents
Multigenerational. It’s a word previously used by all 5th-grade teachers to confuse kids during the spelling bee. Now it’s a fairly common word. Multigenerational is used to describe a home where grandparents, parents, and children all live together. If you ever watched the television show The Waltons, (you know, “Good night John-Boy”) that was an example of a multigenerational home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
HGTV Influences Fort Worth Therapist Into Career as a Realtor
You could say Trudy Bennett’s career in real estate began after she nursed the idea for a couple of decades. Around 1994, a lot of new homes were being built in her westside neighborhood in Fort Worth. “I toured one of the homes and found the Realtor engaging, nice,...
fox4news.com
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
fwtx.com
Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth
Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
