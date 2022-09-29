Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
BREAKING: Air-Med Helicopter Called to Rollover Crash on US 277
SONORA – A medical helicopter was called into a rollover crash outside of Sonora on U.S. 277 Monday morning. According to the Sutton County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the U.S. 277 N for the report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, the deputies discovered a single vehicle that had rolled over. In the vehicle was the sole occupant who was in immediate need of medical attention. An Air-Med helicopter was called to the scene and the driver was taken to Shannon Medical Center. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. SCSO is…
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
