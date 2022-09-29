SONORA – A medical helicopter was called into a rollover crash outside of Sonora on U.S. 277 Monday morning. According to the Sutton County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the U.S. 277 N for the report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, the deputies discovered a single vehicle that had rolled over. In the vehicle was the sole occupant who was in immediate need of medical attention. An Air-Med helicopter was called to the scene and the driver was taken to Shannon Medical Center. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. SCSO is…

SONORA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO