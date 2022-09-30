Read full article on original website
Julio Rodriguez posts epic message that will get Mariners fans fired up for MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2001. Cal Raleigh’s walk-off home run ultimately sealed the deal and sent Mariners fans home happy. Julio Rodriguez, who’s been a driving force all season and is the front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year, sent a message to Mariners fans after clinching a playoff berth.
Seattle Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends
Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
Jim Moore: I was wrong about the Mariners, and tears from my sons remind me what matters
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, is here to eat crow regarding his bad Mariners prediction — but the emotions from his family and fans improve the taste.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners fans experience ‘pile of emotions’ after 21-year playoff drought ends
Twenty-one long years of frustration are over. The Seattle Mariners have made the playoffs for the first time since 2001. For many fans, Seattle’s last postseason berth was a literal lifetime ago and for others, Friday was the long-awaited payoff to many years of Mariners mediocrity and a night that none of the 44,754 in attendance Friday at T-Mobile Park will forget.
MLB playoff schedule: Possible Mariners Wild Card, ALDS dates, times, opponents
SEATTLE — There are no more "magic numbers" to worry about for the Mariners, as the organization clinched its first MLB playoff berth in 21 years on Friday night with a walk-off win over the Oakland Athletics. Although a spot has been clinched, who the Mariners will face and...
Chronicle
Mariners Clinch First Postseason Berth Since 2001 on Walk-Off Home Fun
After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners close out historic series with thud, dropping 10-3 decision to A’s
SEATTLE — A weekend full of celebrations, smiles and good vibes ended in disappointing fashion for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. A crowd of 42,465 fans witnessed a subpar outing from Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray, and a nearly nonexistent performance from the offense in a 10-3 loss that weakens their chances of hosting a playoff game.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners push through celebration fatigue to top A’s behind Luis Castillo
On a day when the energy hovered between low and “I’ve felt better in my life” and their eyes felt a little fuzzy from minimal sleep and maximum celebration, the Mariners rolled out a lineup similar to a mid-March Cactus League road game for Saturday afternoon. But...
Yakima Herald Republic
Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit
After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners aren't done yet: Lead by Julio Rodriguez & Luis Castillo | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Seattle Mariners ending the longest playoff drought in history after 21 years! Cal Raleigh walks it off to clinch the first postseason berth since 2001!
The Man Behind the Seattle Mariners 2022 Success: Jerry Dipoto
