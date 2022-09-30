ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners fans experience ‘pile of emotions’ after 21-year playoff drought ends

Twenty-one long years of frustration are over. The Seattle Mariners have made the playoffs for the first time since 2001. For many fans, Seattle’s last postseason berth was a literal lifetime ago and for others, Friday was the long-awaited payoff to many years of Mariners mediocrity and a night that none of the 44,754 in attendance Friday at T-Mobile Park will forget.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chronicle

Mariners Clinch First Postseason Berth Since 2001 on Walk-Off Home Fun

After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners close out historic series with thud, dropping 10-3 decision to A’s

SEATTLE — A weekend full of celebrations, smiles and good vibes ended in disappointing fashion for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. A crowd of 42,465 fans witnessed a subpar outing from Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray, and a nearly nonexistent performance from the offense in a 10-3 loss that weakens their chances of hosting a playoff game.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit

After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Wild Card
The Game Haus

The Man Behind the Seattle Mariners 2022 Success: Jerry Dipoto

The Seattle Mariners have made the 2022 American League Wild Card and are back in the playoffs after 21 years. It’s been a long long road with tears both joyous and reaping of disappointment. In those 21 years, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the most struggling franchises in profession sports history. Who can Mariners fans thank for this? First, the ball players, and second, Seattle Mariners former General Manager Jerry Dipoto.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy