New Orleans, LA

247Sports

Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'

Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense

Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss

Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the first CFB Playoff Top 25 poll

If the first five weeks of college football season are any indication, the next month of action should be unpredictable within the top 25 ahead of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings from the selection committee Tuesday, Nov. 1. The top four teams from the initial rankings has never stayed the same the rest of the way, but it does give us an idea of who's in the national championship hunt and which teams may be too far behind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Set to Play at Notre Dame

From the outset, football wasn’t his first choice. But Notre Dame always has been at the top of his wish list. You don’t have to search far beyond Henry Garrity in his family tree to understand why. On Saturday, a 2023 class tight end out of Brother Rice...
NFL
247Sports

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph emphasizes defensive effort in Huskers' search of second-straight win at Rutgers

Nebraska enters Friday's road game at Rutgers on the heels of its second win of the season and first against a Power Five opponent, as the Huskers and interim head coach Mickey Joseph defeated Indiana, 35-21, over the weekend. It sets up a matchup with the Scarlet Knights, who come in off two-straight losses to Iowa and Ohio State. Joseph was excited to pick up his first win as Nebraska's interim coach, but has turned the page.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Lance Leipold provides update on Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s injury

Kansas football running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. faces an extended spell on the sidelines, according to head coach Lance Leipold. Hishaw suffered an apparent leg injury during the fourth quarter of KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Leipold said the redshirt sophomore will be out for a “extended period of time."
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

