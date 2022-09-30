Read full article on original website
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'
Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
NFL Monday QB: Is This an MVP Season for Josh Allen?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their takes on Josh Allen's overall performance so far this season.
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense
Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss
Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
College football rankings: Alabama passes Georgia for No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25
The toughest decision for voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings comes at No. 1 overall. Should Georgia remain top dog after its upset scare at Missouri? Or should college football voters give the nod to Alabama fresh off a ranked road win?. That decision is in, and...
College football rankings: Projecting the first CFB Playoff Top 25 poll
If the first five weeks of college football season are any indication, the next month of action should be unpredictable within the top 25 ahead of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings from the selection committee Tuesday, Nov. 1. The top four teams from the initial rankings has never stayed the same the rest of the way, but it does give us an idea of who's in the national championship hunt and which teams may be too far behind.
Fighting Irish Legacy Set to Play at Notre Dame
From the outset, football wasn’t his first choice. But Notre Dame always has been at the top of his wish list. You don’t have to search far beyond Henry Garrity in his family tree to understand why. On Saturday, a 2023 class tight end out of Brother Rice...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph emphasizes defensive effort in Huskers' search of second-straight win at Rutgers
Nebraska enters Friday's road game at Rutgers on the heels of its second win of the season and first against a Power Five opponent, as the Huskers and interim head coach Mickey Joseph defeated Indiana, 35-21, over the weekend. It sets up a matchup with the Scarlet Knights, who come in off two-straight losses to Iowa and Ohio State. Joseph was excited to pick up his first win as Nebraska's interim coach, but has turned the page.
Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan Sound Off Following Monday Night Football
Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan speaks following the 49ers 24-9 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
Lance Leipold provides update on Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s injury
Kansas football running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. faces an extended spell on the sidelines, according to head coach Lance Leipold. Hishaw suffered an apparent leg injury during the fourth quarter of KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Leipold said the redshirt sophomore will be out for a “extended period of time."
A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
MMQB Devin Gardner: "JJ McCarthy took another step"
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down JJ McCarthy's performance in the Wolverines' 27-14 victory over Iowa.
