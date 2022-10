Hundreds of supporters of Celebración de Cal State Fullerton gathered at the university Sunday, Oct. 2, to proclaim “¡Somos Titans!” (“We are Titans!”) Starting off with a Fiesta sponsor reception featuring mariachis, a student guitar trio, art and Latin cuisine, the crowd then moved on to the main event: a concert by Grammy Award-winning musician Poncho Sanchez and his Latin jazz band held in the university’s Meng Concert Hall. The event raised more than $300,000 to support programs, scholarships and opportunities to benefit CSUF Latinx students.

