On June 24, 1924, the Santa Ana Daily Register reported that San Mateo “capitalist” Emil B. Dreyfus (1873-1943), founder of the Peninsula Burner and Oil Company of San Francisco, would be constructing a new business block on South Harbor Boulevard as a real estate investment. Emil was the son of former Anaheim mayor Benjamin Dreyfus (1824-1886), a wealthy Jewish wine tycoon born in Bavaria. The commercial building was to be constructed on three lots purchased a month earlier from pioneer rancher Eugene Livingstone (1863-1940). The project was one of several building plans the South Side Improvement Association hoped would bring people and commerce to the underserved south side of Fullerton. Opened on September 10,1924, the business block was not an immediate success, with only a few of the store fronts rented. But over the decades, the complex would house a fruit and vegetable market, a café, a liquor store, a printing shop, a taxidermy, and several automotive dealerships and service departments. During World War II, the Fullerton Feeder Shop (425 S. Harbor Blvd.) served as an employment center for men and women seeking vital war work in the defense industry.

