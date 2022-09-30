Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
1 October survivor finds strength in community
Brian Hand says the community of survivors, who have now joined his circle of friends and family, help him stay strong.
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Heritage presents: Local Landmark Number 72: Dreyfus Building
On June 24, 1924, the Santa Ana Daily Register reported that San Mateo “capitalist” Emil B. Dreyfus (1873-1943), founder of the Peninsula Burner and Oil Company of San Francisco, would be constructing a new business block on South Harbor Boulevard as a real estate investment. Emil was the son of former Anaheim mayor Benjamin Dreyfus (1824-1886), a wealthy Jewish wine tycoon born in Bavaria. The commercial building was to be constructed on three lots purchased a month earlier from pioneer rancher Eugene Livingstone (1863-1940). The project was one of several building plans the South Side Improvement Association hoped would bring people and commerce to the underserved south side of Fullerton. Opened on September 10,1924, the business block was not an immediate success, with only a few of the store fronts rented. But over the decades, the complex would house a fruit and vegetable market, a café, a liquor store, a printing shop, a taxidermy, and several automotive dealerships and service departments. During World War II, the Fullerton Feeder Shop (425 S. Harbor Blvd.) served as an employment center for men and women seeking vital war work in the defense industry.
lagunabeachindy.com
‘Unconditional’ Dog Shelter Announces Executive Director and Timeline for Groundbreaking
Amy and Julian Mack, founders of Unconditional Inc., a new Laguna Beach nonprofit dog shelter focused on saving vulnerable and overlooked dogs, have announced Peter Chang as its executive director. The nonprofit said the shelter’s mission is to “build a world where people see the value in senior and special...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s Yost Theater to host the KISS Kruise fest on Oct. 28
Los Angeles, California This October, sailing out of Los Angeles, California, the 11th KISS Kruise will take to the high seas with over 3,000 KISS fans aboard and ready to rock! Each year, various fan organized pre kruise parties are held in the city of departure. This year, kruisers Joe and Patrice D’Angelo, with a team of fellow KISS Navy members will present “Kruise Fest” a two day bon voyage party and concert at the Hilton Downtown San Pedro and the Yost Theater. Kruise Fest is “by the fans for the fans!” All events are open to the public and have much to offer for music fans.
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
thequakercampus.org
Ants Attempt To Take Over Campus
Students all over campus have been seeing a plethora of ants all over campus. Those little critters just love our bathrooms, our dorms, our classrooms, and offices, and move in neat lines on the sidewalk, just showcasing their numbers. On Tuesday, August 30th, facilities sent out an email specifying that...
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
KTLA.com
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast
The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
Family sues Alhambra mortuary for alleged cremation mistake
Rose Hills Mortuary LP is being sued by the widow and other relatives of a man who died of cancer in June and allegedly was not dressed according to Buddhist tradition as requested by the family before his cremation. Joann Chen — the widow of the late Mike Chen —...
fullerton.edu
Building Self-Esteem Through Positive Self-Talk
Join us for a webinar on building self-esteem through positive self-talk, hosted by the Employee Assistance Program, on Wed., October 5 starting at 10 a.m. Positive self-talk can help in a number of ways, including building self-esteem, managing conflict, and handling criticism. Content of this program includes:. – Power of...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy
While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
fullcoll.edu
Review: Knott’s Scary Farm reinvents their park with never before seen horror elements
As spooky season approaches, Knott’s Scary Farm continues to be one of the leading scare parks in Southern California. With multiple new mazes and restricting guidelines, they are continuing to set the standards on horror and safety. Before going, make sure to remember the new chaperone and bag policy....
Huntington Beach, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Huntington Beach. The Edison High School - Huntington Beach football team will have a game with Huntington Beach High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2nd bat with rabies discovered in Orange County
Orange County health officials are reporting the discovery of a second rabid bat in the last month. A bat found Thursday outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building on Alton Parkway in Irvine has tested positive for rabies, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Given...
