Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne suffer hand injuries in Suns-Lakers preseason game
The Phoenix Suns will be without Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne for the remainder of Wednesday night's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with injuries incurred in the first few minutes of play. Payne suffered a right finger sprain after a minute of action, and then Johnson sprained his right thumb sprain after four minutes of play. ...
Warriors' Draymond Green 'forcefully struck' Jordan Poole during practice, according to reports
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he was involved in an altercation with a teammate, according to multiple reports. The Athletic and ESPN reported that a heated argument between Green and Golden State teammate Jordan Poole came to blows during practice on Wednesday when Green "forcefully struck" Poole. ...
Astros' shot at 2nd no-hit game of 2022 broken up with 3 outs left, but Houston shuts out Phillies
It would have been cool, but Astros fans will take a shutout win and JV's milestone to carry them into the postseason.
'Just win': Houston Astros get 5 days off before facing Seattle-Toronto wild-card winner
"We're winning, we're not really hot," Houston's skipper admitted after capping off a 2022 season that became the winningest of his career.
