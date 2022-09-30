ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne suffer hand injuries in Suns-Lakers preseason game

The Phoenix Suns will be without Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne for the remainder of Wednesday night's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with injuries incurred in the first few minutes of play. Payne suffered a right finger sprain after a minute of action, and then Johnson sprained his right thumb sprain after four minutes of play. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Detroit Free Press

Warriors' Draymond Green 'forcefully struck' Jordan Poole during practice, according to reports

The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he was involved in an altercation with a teammate, according to multiple reports. The Athletic and ESPN reported that a heated argument between Green and Golden State teammate Jordan Poole came to blows during practice on Wednesday when Green "forcefully struck" Poole.  ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy