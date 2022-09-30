Read full article on original website
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Shrimpers who rode out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats are struggling to find work after the devastating storm swept through Florida. The Fort Myers Beach area was home to the largest commercial shrimping fleet in the Gulf of Mexico, but now, workers Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan Lopez are out of a job indefinitely.
Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps
Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"— but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump,...
Blast of winterlike cold on the way for Midwest, Northeast
AccuWeather forecasters expect the coldest air of the season to arrive this week in the Midwest and Northeast, and a little snow could even come with it. The taste of winterlike cold will occur following a brief, and perhaps welcome, warmup across parts of the East. Temperatures in recent days...
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Courtesy of Stephanie Downing Stan Pentz (left) with daughter Stephanie Downing (right) As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out.
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
Who will go first in the 2024 primary election? Democrats are debating the order
WASHINGTON – Democrats are struggling with how to patch together a diverse coalition of voters across a broad range of states that can win future presidential elections. South Carolina and Nevada are attractive for their diverse voting bases. Michigan and Nevada offer labor-friendly constituencies. Tradition bolsters the case for New Hampshire and Iowa. Minnesota and Georgia, two emerging battleground states, also are in the mix.
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Fact check: Archives agency transferred 30 million unclassified Obama records to Chicago
The claim: Barack Obama took 33 million documents, many of which are classified, to Chicago. Former President Donald Trump has relentlessly denounced the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8 as part of an investigation into whether he illegally removed classified documents from the White House. Among his...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
Prosecutors: Oath Keepers leader, rioters planned to violently block transfer of power on Jan. 6
The leader and members of the Oath Keepers militia group were prepared to engage in serious violence after the November 2020 election to try to block Joe Biden from taking office as U.S. president, a prosecutor told a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the first day of the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other Jan. 6, 2021, rioters linked to the far-right group.
Less than half of Latino voters say U.S.-Mexico border is secure: NBC News/Telemundo poll
Less than half of registered Latino voters believe that the U.S.-Mexico border is totally secure, an NBC News/Telemundo poll found. According to the poll, 46% of registered Latino voters say that the U.S.-Mexico border is secure, 44% say it's not secure, and 10% are unsure. And over half of respondents...
'His friends call him Chainsaw': Boat owner saves 3 lives during Hurricane Ian
A Florida man lost the sailboat he lives on as Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers, Florida – but not before he managed to use it to save the lives of three people. "His friends call him Chainsaw," CNN reporter Jim Acosta said as he introduced Doug McGill during a segment on Sunday, where the two men stood among the wreckage the hurricane had brought upon the city.
This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why
A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds. Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant review website...
Republicans abandon Obamacare repeal
WASHINGTON — Republicans are abandoning their long crusade to repeal the Affordable Care Act, making the 2022 election the first in more than a decade that won’t be fought over whether to protect or undo President Barack Obama’s signature achievement. The diminished appetite for repeal means the...
