Florida State

The Guardian

Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps

Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
AOL Corp

Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"— but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump,...
AOL Corp

Blast of winterlike cold on the way for Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather forecasters expect the coldest air of the season to arrive this week in the Midwest and Northeast, and a little snow could even come with it. The taste of winterlike cold will occur following a brief, and perhaps welcome, warmup across parts of the East. Temperatures in recent days...
AOL Corp

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

Courtesy of Stephanie Downing Stan Pentz (left) with daughter Stephanie Downing (right) As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out.
AOL Corp

Who will go first in the 2024 primary election? Democrats are debating the order

WASHINGTON – Democrats are struggling with how to patch together a diverse coalition of voters across a broad range of states that can win future presidential elections. South Carolina and Nevada are attractive for their diverse voting bases. Michigan and Nevada offer labor-friendly constituencies. Tradition bolsters the case for New Hampshire and Iowa. Minnesota and Georgia, two emerging battleground states, also are in the mix.
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
AOL Corp

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
AOL Corp

Prosecutors: Oath Keepers leader, rioters planned to violently block transfer of power on Jan. 6

The leader and members of the Oath Keepers militia group were prepared to engage in serious violence after the November 2020 election to try to block Joe Biden from taking office as U.S. president, a prosecutor told a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the first day of the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other Jan. 6, 2021, rioters linked to the far-right group.
AOL Corp

'His friends call him Chainsaw': Boat owner saves 3 lives during Hurricane Ian

A Florida man lost the sailboat he lives on as Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers, Florida – but not before he managed to use it to save the lives of three people. "His friends call him Chainsaw," CNN reporter Jim Acosta said as he introduced Doug McGill during a segment on Sunday, where the two men stood among the wreckage the hurricane had brought upon the city.
AOL Corp

Republicans abandon Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON — Republicans are abandoning their long crusade to repeal the Affordable Care Act, making the 2022 election the first in more than a decade that won’t be fought over whether to protect or undo President Barack Obama’s signature achievement. The diminished appetite for repeal means the...
