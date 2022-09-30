Read full article on original website
The 5 October premieres on Netflix that you have to see (yes or yes)
In this month Netflix already usually puts the direct and pick up speed for November but, above all, December, one of the strong months for Christmas and vacations that are increasingly sacred to millions of people in our country. The fact is that only during this month of October, the platform has more than 100 new features reserved for us, so we have decided to make a summary highlighting the most important ones.
News from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung smartphones affected by Android 13, this is the recap of the week
Leaker OnLeaks lifts the veil on the future design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, 12 Samsung smartphones will benefit from the update by the end of the year, Disney+ takes aim at the media timeline, this is the recap of the week. This week, we explain how to activate...
Is The House of the Dragon based on any real history?
The House of the Dragon, as it happened with Game of Thrones, contains within its fantastic soul with imaginary creatures and magic some elements that remind us of the real world, however, and as the saying goes, Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction. Is it the case of the latest success of HBO?
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
Which console is best for streaming Xbox one or PS4?
Usually, gamers will prioritize both PS4 and Xbox One whenever it pertains to the finest gaming consoles. Unquestionably, both of them perform marvelously as gaming systems. Which is, however, significantly superior for playing games? You can’t tell. The advanced features of the PS4 and Xbox One, therefore, are beginning...
All Amazon Kindles: models, features and prices
As if that were not enough, another advantage of electronic ink ebook readers is autonomy, the battery life that can last for days or weeks, so with a single charge we practically have to spend the holidays, or finish what we are reading in one go. Should you buy an...
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
The Film Festival is here, so you can enjoy the latest releases for only 3.5 euros
It is something that we have been talking about over the last few weeks since the announcement became official. Specifically, we refer to the Film Festival 2022 which is celebrated on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th of October and with very interesting ticket prices. This is an initiative that...
Elon Musk presents Optimus, the latest prototype of a humanoid robot
The prototypes of humanoid robots are becoming more and more specialized and the last one we already know as Optimus. It seems that it may be for sale in a few years, which is surprising, since technology is advancing by leaps and bounds. Although the dog Spot from Boston Dynamics caught everyone’s attention a while ago, this case is even more striking, because he looks like a person.
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
