Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Online Negotiation Platform: Key Pros & Cons
Virtual negotiation has bloomed significantly due to the pandemic outbreak. But are they worthy enough to utilize? Being a business owner, you might be thinking of shifting towards an online negotiation platform. Before you actually switch, remember an online negotiation platform can be a great asset for your businesses but...
techunwrapped.com
Download any file from the Internet at maximum speed with these tricks
Wireless connections are prone to interference of all kinds, so that, in most cases, the speed of the connection is considerably reduced compared to the real speed that we have contracted. The best way to take advantage of our Internet connection to download content from P2P networks and, in general, any Internet content or consume streaming video, is by using a network cable connected directly to the computer.
techunwrapped.com
Why do I have Spotify on my computer? This is how Microsoft makes money at your expense
The storage units that are part of our computer, despite the fact that they are getting bigger, have limited space. Hence, for many the misuse of the gigabytes available on these disks is very serious. Microsoft sometimes does not help us at all when it comes to saving in this regard, something that we are now also seeing with the unexpected arrival of the application of Spotify.
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to change your router? Using the same WiFi name brings problems
For convenience, when you change router maybe you decide to put the same name and password that you already had. In this way you will not have to remember a new password and everything will be easier to link devices. In fact, due to the large number of devices that we can have connected to the network, this can be more useful today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
This SMS from the bank seemed real, and almost left me without money
This same weekend I received an SMS on the mobile worrying: someone had logged into my ING client area. And it hadn’t been me. SMS it came through the same number where the real notifications arrive from the bank, as well as the Bizum codes, therefore, there did not seem to be anything unusual.
techunwrapped.com
Tourism increases the turnover of self-service laundries by 30%
The it is a great driver of the economy and its influence extends to different sectors. Bloomest, the self-service laundries under the quality and leadership of Honeyhas carried out a study among its stores located in tourist areas such as Levante, Canary Islands and Costa del Sol which notes that these establishments They have increased their turnover by 30% during the summer season.
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
techunwrapped.com
This is what Alexa or Google Home consumes electricity per year
We must bear in mind that any device that we have connected to the current will consume electricity, even if we are not using it. It is true that this consumption is going to be scarce, but in the end the sum of everything can make a considerable amount. This is what happens with Alexa or Google Home, that we keep them connected to the light, even if it is in Stand By, and they are continuously consuming electricity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
How much will I receive in pension or unemployment? So easy you can calculate it
Regardless of whether we are self-employed or employed, as the years go by, we ask ourselves what our retirement will be like, not only how we are going to enjoy it, but also how much money we will have left once it ends our work life. To calculate the amount of the pension that we will receive, social security will be based on our contribution history of, with the last few years, almost our entire working life. Knowing this information is at the hand of anyone from home and in just a few seconds.
techunwrapped.com
Obliteration, the PS4 emulator for Windows and Linux
A couple of months ago we talked about kyty, an emulator for PlayStation 4 and PS5 that had all the features to come to fruition. However, the development of InoriRus has changed its course over these months. The developer of the original software is focusing solely on PS5, so the Scene community has been quick to reuse the open source code of this programmer to give it another outlet. And this is how it was born obliterationan emulator that can give a lot to talk about.
techunwrapped.com
NFTs are the new hotness in crypto – but what are they?
NFTs are a type of cryptocurrency that allows users to buy, sell, or trade digital assets. These assets can be anything from art to music to videos, and they are stored on a blockchain – which is a decentralized ledger that records all transactions. NFTs have been gaining in...
techunwrapped.com
Getting started Xiaomi Redmi Pad: can it become the best tablet under 300 euros?
Xiaomi presented the Redmi Pad, its brand new 10-inch tablet. It wants to combine performance and affordable price, since it is sold for less than 300 euros. We were able to take it in hand and the first contact is rather positive. Since COVID and successive confinements, the tablet format...
techunwrapped.com
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
techunwrapped.com
I bought a new laptop and it was impossible to install Windows: this is how I did it
When we go to buy a new computer we can choose two options. The first one is to buy it with Windows installed and activated, which allows us to save time, and the second is to do it without an operating system, allowing us to save a lot of money and use the difference, for example, to improve the hardware. Installing an operating system on Windows is relatively easy, just create an installation USB, plug it in and boot up your PC, everything should be automatic. However, there are times when this is not the case, as we will see.
techunwrapped.com
Red Hat Summit Connect 2022: From Hybrid Cloud to Edge
After two years of “virtuality” due to the pandemic, Red Hat has once again celebrated its annual event for everything big: Summit Connect 2022. In a space as emblematic as the Círculo de Bellas in Madrid, the company has met again in person with customers, partners and IT professionals in a day that has left some interesting headlines.
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Goodwill has moved its thrift store experience online with the new website GoodwillFinds.com. The 120-year-old nonprofit will continue to operate its 3,300 stores in the United States and Canada.
techunwrapped.com
Union Avatars raises 1.2 million euros in a financing round
Union Avatars has just taken a giant step forward in its ambitions by capturing €1.2 million in a funding round, led by the venture capital manager Inverady Y FI Group. In addition, they have participated in the capital increase of the company dedicated to creating avatars for the metaverse, other partners such as Outlier Ventures, GoHub Ventures, Inlea and other private investors such as Rat Gasol or Carlos Solana, present in the company since its inception, providing credibility and seniority for its long history in the world of innovation and entrepreneurship. The resources raised will be used mainly for product development, international expansion and talent.
techunwrapped.com
All Amazon Kindles: models, features and prices
As if that were not enough, another advantage of electronic ink ebook readers is autonomy, the battery life that can last for days or weeks, so with a single charge we practically have to spend the holidays, or finish what we are reading in one go. Should you buy an...
techunwrapped.com
4 alternatives to ePubLibre to fill your Kindle with ebooks
However, we cannot ignore the advantages offered by these electronic books and the reading hardware devices that we can acquire. It goes without saying that one of the most important is the possibility of carrying tens or hundreds of titles in the palm of your hand. And it is that here also play a very important role the devices what can we use for read these contents. To say that each time they have a more compact and attractive design.
techunwrapped.com
Enjoy Ray Tracing with these graphics cards for just 400 euros
The first option that we bring you is the Gigabyte RYX 3060 WINDFORCE OC 12 GB, a very good graphics card that offers us support for Ray Tracing and DLSS. As an alternative we have the PowerColor Hellbound RX 6650 XT 8 GB, a slightly more discreet solution but that offers great gaming performance.
Comments / 0