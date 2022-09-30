Read full article on original website
2 dental groups join Biden Administration's nutrition, hunger initiative: 6 things to know
Two dental organizations committed to improving dentists' nutrition education as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's initiative to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030. Six things to know:. 1. President Joe Biden hosted the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health Sept. 28. 2. The conference laid out...
Number of active dentists in the US by specialty in 2022
There are 201,927 total active dentists in the U.S., according to 2022 data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
Pacific Dental Services, American Diabetes Association partner on oral healthcare initiative
Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services and the American Diabetes Association are partnering on an awareness campaign to educate people on the link between periodontal disease and diabetes. In addition to educating people on the link between the two health conditions, the organizations will also spread awareness on how oral health...
