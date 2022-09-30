ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of active dentists in the US by specialty in 2022

There are 201,927 total active dentists in the U.S., according to 2022 data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
