Niagara Falls, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
AKRON, NY
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?

West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Music Legends Cypress Hill Coming To Western New York

Even though summer has ended and autumn is on full display in Buffalo and Western New York, that doesn't mean that all of the great concerts and shows are done for the year. This is great news because the spring and summer of 2022 were full of great concerts and events, especially hip hop and rock shows.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York

Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway

A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
ORCHARD PARK, NY

