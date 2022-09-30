Read full article on original website
Getting started Xiaomi Redmi Pad: can it become the best tablet under 300 euros?
Xiaomi presented the Redmi Pad, its brand new 10-inch tablet. It wants to combine performance and affordable price, since it is sold for less than 300 euros. We were able to take it in hand and the first contact is rather positive. Since COVID and successive confinements, the tablet format...
I bought a new laptop and it was impossible to install Windows: this is how I did it
When we go to buy a new computer we can choose two options. The first one is to buy it with Windows installed and activated, which allows us to save time, and the second is to do it without an operating system, allowing us to save a lot of money and use the difference, for example, to improve the hardware. Installing an operating system on Windows is relatively easy, just create an installation USB, plug it in and boot up your PC, everything should be automatic. However, there are times when this is not the case, as we will see.
Samsung Galaxy S23 aims to include batteries and cameras similar to the previous generation
Samsung Galaxy S23 It is the next generation of top-of-the-range smartphones from the South Korean brand, which has traditionally been the great rival of Apple’s iPhone. Through the Dutch media GalaxyClub we have echoed some specifications that have been leaked, but you already know with these things: as long as there is no official information, it is prudent to take this with a grain of salt.
The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air
If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
GeForce RTX 4090: the prices of the custom models are announced to be cheaper than expected
While the official launch of the RTX 4090 is expected on October 12, 2022, prices for Custom models, i.e. versions made by third-party manufacturers, are starting to appear on the web. Good news, these rates are much more reasonable than expected. As you know, Nvidia took advantage of GTC 2022...
the best SSD hard drive almost given away
If we have been thinking about changing our computer for some time, but our economy does not allow it, we should consider whether we can extend the life of our computer even more, either by expanding the RAM memory or replacing the hard drive with an SSDthis last change being the cheapest and the one that will offer us the best results.
Has a million units of the Steam Deck been shipped?
Have a million units of the Steam Deck? In the absence of official numbers from Valve, it is what has been announced in the Academy 2022, the largest event around the KDE project that is being held this year in the Spanish city of Barcelona. But before continuing with the information about the Steam Deck, we are going to expose what KDE is.
Improve the signal and speed of your Wi-Fi at home for less than 20 euros with this offer
When we contract an internet connection, the technician who comes to do the installation does not complicate life and always installs the router in a corner of the house, instead of placing it in the center so that the WiFi signal reaches the all the points of the house, so we are forced to juggle not having to spend mobile data in the areas where the connection reaches us. The quickest solution to this problem is to buy a WIFI repeatera WiFi repeater like the one we found on Amazon for less than 20 euros.
Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news
The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
Why does my processor go to 100%? Reasons and solutions
There are many occasions when, seemingly out of the blue, the processor is set to 100% load and causes the entire PC to run extremely slow. Do not worry, this is usually perfectly normal, and in this article we are going to explain it to you. why it happens and what do you have to do to solve the problem.
when will pirate games work?
There has been a great controversy for years about Homebrew, that is, hackers with high knowledge of computer systems seeking access to closed systems. The most famous are those that allow you to install applications without going through the official Apple store. Normally, they used to be called hacks colloquially or “jaqueos” in honor of the English verb “to hack”, but it was after breaking the protection of the first iPhone that it was given the name of Jailbreak.
Online Negotiation Platform: Key Pros & Cons
Virtual negotiation has bloomed significantly due to the pandemic outbreak. But are they worthy enough to utilize? Being a business owner, you might be thinking of shifting towards an online negotiation platform. Before you actually switch, remember an online negotiation platform can be a great asset for your businesses but...
your new gaming chair and table at an unbeatable price
For many users, enjoying their games to the fullest is key when it comes to spending their leisure time in front of the computer. Here not only the PC and its components are important, but also everything that surrounds it. Now we are going to show you a gaming table and chair of the prestigious Drift brand that you can get discounted.
Are you going to buy the PS VR 2 from PS5? Sony is convinced that you will
Sony seems willing to bet on virtual reality in a decisive way and, unlike other technologies that it embarked on in the past and that quickly collapsed (3D on televisions at the time of PS3, for example), with his second generation he wants to break the record of sales of the first PS VR that hit the market just six years ago now. Do you know how they will get it?
To play without a console or gaming PC, is it GeForce Now or XCloud?
There are many detractors towards cloud gaming and these have increased in recent days. However, we must start from the fact that not everyone has a computer with state-of-the-art hardware for it. That is why Cloud Gaming is a more than worthy and viable alternative for users with few resources. Total, you just have to pay a monthly subscription for as long as you want to play your favorite game or games. So basically it’s ideal if you don’t have the money saved for a video game console or a computer to play.
This SMS from the bank seemed real, and almost left me without money
This same weekend I received an SMS on the mobile worrying: someone had logged into my ING client area. And it hadn’t been me. SMS it came through the same number where the real notifications arrive from the bank, as well as the Bizum codes, therefore, there did not seem to be anything unusual.
Magic Leap 2 arrives, the second generation augmented reality glasses
October begins with a great news regarding the launch of new augmented reality products. Magi Leap 2 arrives, the most compact and lightest second generation AR glasses than its first version although, for now, at a much higher price. Already available in 19 countries, including the US, UK and some European Union countries, they are aimed at developers and professionals.
Is it good to turn off your router from time to time?
The first thing you should keep in mind is that the router is a device designed to remain for weeks and months on. In principle, there should be no problems and you could connect normally, having both a cable and Wi-Fi connection, without having to turn it off from time to time.
