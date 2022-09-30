Review: Zac Efron’s Goofy Energy Is a Bright Spot in an Otherwise Misguided The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Read full article on original website
Review: Smile Is a Debut Horror Film with Familiar Elements and Compelling Potential
Most recent horror movies that are actually veiled metaphors for the lasting impact trauma can have on a person’s psyche don’t actually use the word “trauma” as much as Smile, the feature film debut from writer/director Parker Finn, who has sort of expanded his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (both films features actor Caitlin Stasey as the character Laura Weaver, who is the film’s first victim). In Smile, we meet psychotherapist Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, Mare of Easttown and the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick), who works in the emergency ward of a psychiatric hospital. She grew up with a crazed, dangerous mother and has wanted to have a job where she can help the mentally ill.
Interview: Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Talk Casting Bros, Rom-Com Chemistry and Celebrating Queer Stories
For years, many people only knew comic performer (and Northwestern University theater graduate) Billy Eichner as the crazed street interviewer on his wildly popular internet series “Billy on the Street,” but in more recent years, he’s popped up in supporting roles (American Horror Story, Parks & Recreation, Bob’s Burgers, Friends from College, The Lion King), as well as in his series with Julie Klausner, Difficult People. Now, Eichner gets the chance to take center stage for the first time in a feature film, Bros, which he co-wrote with director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, both Neighbors movies, The Five-Year Engagement). Not that Eichner and Stoller get lost in its significance, but Bros (produced by Judd Apatow) marks the first R-rated gay rom-com released by a major motion picture studio, and like most Apatow productions, there’s a whole lot of movie packed into this two-hour ditty.
Review: Bros Channels the Best of Rom-Coms Through a Queer Lens, With Plenty of Laughs
Smart, insightful, an avenue for LGBTQ characters to tell their stories, and screamingly funny, Bros marks the first time a major motion picture studio (Universal) has released an R-rated gay-centric rom-com (earlier this year, Fire Island was released on Hulu and had a brief theatrical run, but it was an indie production). Co-written by star Billy Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors 1 & 2), the film centers on successful podcast host Bobby Leiber who is also part of a board finalizing the building of the first-ever LGBTQ museum in his hometown of New York City. Bobby is proudly single, which does not mean he doesn’t frequently use Grindr for the occasional one-night stand. But he’s not interested in a committed relationship or anything resembling romance in his life.
Review: Isonzo Is the Best WWI Shooter I’ve Played
I’ve been playing a lot of World War 1 shooters lately, and they’ve mostly been what I expected. You play as soldiers with World War 1 era weaponry, fighting battles that more closely resemble Call of Duty or Battlefield matches than actual World War I battles. Isonzo is the first World War I shooter that convinced me that the Great War can actually be made into a fun video game.
James Bond at 60: Britain’s bulletproof cultural export is ripe for another rebirth
It’s the 60th anniversary of James Bond and the right time for all TikTok to be going crazy for “James Bond chord guy” – Jord, or @jrw21 – who’s got 1.4m views and climbing for his hilarious guitar tutorial on how to play the James Bond Chord, E minor with a major 7th and 9th, first used in the soundtrack for the first Bond film, Dr No, which premiered on 5 October 1962.
Most expensive Jane Austen novel sells for £375,000
An inscribed copy of a Jane Austen novel has become the most expensive of the author’s works ever sold after being bought for £375,000 and will go on public display in the UK for the first time. The unique first edition of Emma – which carries the handwritten...
EXCLUSIVE: Emerging Asian Designers to Interpret Historical Western Fashions
While cultural influences remain a hot-button topic in fashion, an exhibition in Hong Kong later this year is wading in, involving London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and conscripting six buzzy designers from across Asia. Conceived by retailer K11 for its K11 Musea’s Art & Cultural Center in Hong Kong,...
