Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
After Oklahoma City agreed to an eight-player deal this week, the team's front office will have even more personnel decisions to make.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Adams averaged 7 points and set career highs in rebounds and assists last season. It was the center’s first season in Memphis, after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans....
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Los Angeles reportedly considered sending the star point guard and two draft picks to Indiana.
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.
Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot. Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.” Those ...
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and others will miss Monday's matchup against Brooklyn.
That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
James Harden and Joel Embiid have been ruled out for Monday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
The Dallas Cowboys have still yet to give up more than one touchdown in a game over the first four weeks.
This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.
OKC looks to make some noise in a new NBA season. The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a trek to regain their once-prominent reputation around the NBA after two straight losing seasons and the ever-changing bottom half of their roster. Over the last two seasons, the Thunder have combined for...
To prepare for the 2022-23 NHL season, theScore has all the fantasy hockey advice you need to dominate your draft and win your league.
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. An MRI also revealed Williams has a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources told Ian Rapoport of...
