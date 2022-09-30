Read full article on original website
Western KY Man Builds a Halloween Rollercoaster in His Front Yard & You Can Ride It
My friend Daymon Ward is slightly obsessed with Halloween. Just drive by his house on Thruston Dermont Road here in Owensboro and you'll see exactly what I am talking about. The front yard is a virtual graveyard of everything you love (and possibly fear) about Halloween. There are giant skeletons!
The 2022 Evansville Holiday Parade Has Already Been Cancelled and Here’s Why
Wait a minute, I'm confused - did we just go back to 2020? I thought things were back to "normal." I guess I thought wrong. We just learned that organizers for the 2022 Holiday Parade in Evansville have canceled this year's parade, but it has nothing to do with the nonsense that was canceling everything in 2020.
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Kids have fun on Fall Festival’s first day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The much-loved West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with an emphasis on families and their children. The activity-focused day allowed families to avoid the crowds and give kids the chance to dive into the carnival rides first. Organizers tell us the rides ran from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 […]
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
Take a Really Stunning Helicopter Ride Over Daviess County, Kentucky
You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime. I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 7-9
This three-day festival brings dozens of artists to Owensboro from Kentucky and surrounding states to render paintings of famous local sites and community events. The paintings are entered into a competition and presented in a one-night exhibition at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. The buffalo theme is inspired by the museum’s heroic-sized bronze buffalo statues in its sculpture park. This 15th Annual event will be held October 6-8 at the OMFA.
Diane’s Fall Festival Tasting Results-Booths 137-105
My team consisted of me, Crystal Van Diver (a veteran taster) and Pete Olson (this year’s rookie). We started at the very end of Franklin Street in front of The Gerst Haus and had a great time! All the booths were so welcoming and were genuinely so happy to see their “WIKY tasters!”
Fall Festival Food Booth Tasting Booths 73-104
2022 Fall Festival Booth Tasting – Aaron’s team. A great strom, but even better atmosphere. When you tip these fellas, they make the most noise on Franklin!. They do not have a food item, but they are having a cutest baby photo contest. You can enter at their booth.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
Photo Gallery: Heritage Hills vs. Forest Park Volleyball
Last Monday night in Lincoln City, the Heritage Hills volleyball team went up against Forest Park. The Lady Pats defeated the Rangers 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21. You can read all about it in this week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader!. Photos by Sierra Bruggeman.
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Reitz Football and Wrestling debut booth on short notice
s for the food booths, many of them have been here for generations. But one newcomer found out they had a spot after years of waiting, but with only weeks of preparing.
Indiana Native John Mellencamp Returns to Evansville and Here’s How to Win Tickets
To most folks, he is known as John Mellencamp, or you might be old enough to remember him as Johnny Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp, or even just JCM. Regardless of the name he goes by, he is one of Indiana's favorite sons and one of the most successful Hoosier celebrities. The Seymour, IN native, recently announced dates for his much-anticipated "Live and in Person 2923" tour. The announcement was especially exciting because it was made during the opening of the permanent John Mellencamp exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
Islamic Society takes you on a cultural cuisine adventure
The Islamic Society of Evansville has an event you don't want to miss! The 19th annual International Food Festival will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Society's building located at Grimm Road and the Lloyd.
