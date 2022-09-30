ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Upscale restaurant to open in New Orleans East this week

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders in New Orleans East are trying to overcome an image of crime, neglect, and a lack of commerce. One local entrepreneur says she never doubted that's where she'd open her new business. Melika Honore' decided she would deliberately open her latest business in New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
drifttravel.com

National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront

Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in New Orleans as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities

Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires

METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
METAIRIE, LA
myneworleans.com

Felipe’s Celebrates National Taco Day with $2 Tacos

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of National Taco Day, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria will once again provide taco lovers the opportunity to eat their hearts out by offering select $2 tacos throughout all Felipe’s New Orleans locations. The following tacos will be $2 all day: al pastor, chicken tinga, veggies, ground beef, chicken, carnitas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall

Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Section of South Carrollton Avenue to be closed off until December

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Monday morning, a portion of South Carrollton Avenue between Earhart Boulevard and Fig Street will be closed to vehicle traffic until December 5. The closure is designed to accommodate the installation of a water line and a drainage system as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project. The city says that traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be around the area to direct traffic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

