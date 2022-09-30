Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WWL
Upscale restaurant to open in New Orleans East this week
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders in New Orleans East are trying to overcome an image of crime, neglect, and a lack of commerce. One local entrepreneur says she never doubted that's where she'd open her new business. Melika Honore' decided she would deliberately open her latest business in New Orleans...
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
Taste Test: Krispy Kreme ice cream now in NOLA
From America's doughnut dream factory, it had to happen.
NOLA.com
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
drifttravel.com
National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront
Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in New Orleans as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities
Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
WDSU
Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires
METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
myneworleans.com
Felipe’s Celebrates National Taco Day with $2 Tacos
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of National Taco Day, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria will once again provide taco lovers the opportunity to eat their hearts out by offering select $2 tacos throughout all Felipe’s New Orleans locations. The following tacos will be $2 all day: al pastor, chicken tinga, veggies, ground beef, chicken, carnitas.
City leaders break ground for a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Mid-City
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the YWCA Greater New Orleans Board of Directors to break ground for the YWCA Greater New Orleans' new state-of-the-art facility in Mid-City.
uptownmessenger.com
Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall
Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bottles of Tequila, TV and more stolen from Felipe’s Taqueria on National Taco Day
A popular uptown restaurant is left cleaning up a mess after the place was vandalized Monday night.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NOLA.com
New camera up at Metairie Road rail crossing. Traffic was stopped for three hours Saturday.
Two days after it took a crew three hours to replace the battery in a rail crossing signal on Metairie Road, Jefferson Parish government has added a camera to provide live footage of the tracks at Frisco Avenue, a regular sore spot for drivers. Trains typically pass through the intersection...
Section of South Carrollton Avenue to be closed off until December
NEW ORLEANS — Starting Monday morning, a portion of South Carrollton Avenue between Earhart Boulevard and Fig Street will be closed to vehicle traffic until December 5. The closure is designed to accommodate the installation of a water line and a drainage system as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project. The city says that traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be around the area to direct traffic.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
