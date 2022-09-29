BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced today that it has acquired Biarri Networks, a leading Denver-based technology provider that specializes in fiber optic network design solutions for the global telecommunications industry. The strategic investment in Biarri Networks’ software and services complements Dura-Line’s infrastructure expertise and supports Dura-Line in extending its end-to-end offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005111/en/ Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, acquires Biarri Networks. (Photo: Business Wire)

