Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17. On Oscars night in 1973, she had been escorted off the stage with audience members booing after her one-minute speech on Native American rights.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO