TODAY.com

Billy Eichner reacts to criticism and poor box-office opening of ‘Bros’

“Bros” star Billy Eichner has gone on the offensive after his comedy disappointed at the box office. Eichner wrote and starred in the flick, which Universal released as the first gay rom-com made by a major studio. (Universal Pictures is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.) It’s also the...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing

A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing. While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.
WEARE, NH
TODAY.com

Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17. On Oscars night in 1973, she had been escorted off the stage with audience members booing after her one-minute speech on Native American rights.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

‘Buffy’ and ‘90210’ star Emma Caulfield reveals she has MS and details 1st symptoms

Emma Caulfield Ford has revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than a decade ago. The former star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," 49, told Vanity Fair that 2010 was when she first noticed symptoms of the neurological condition, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, pain, paralysis and more.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict

Fourteen years after getting married, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage. The actor, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the series “Sister, Sister,” revealed their decision to part ways in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I have always been...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Married to Medicine' star Anila Sajja says home burglary was 'one of the scariest moments' of her life

TODAY spoke to ‘Married to Medicine’ star Anila Sajja about her home burglary that has been chronicled on Season Nine of the show. On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the star discovered that her Milton, Georgia home had been broken into upon returning home after a family shopping trip with her husband Dr. Kiran Sajja and children, Aryana and Avir Sajja.
MILTON, GA
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Gigi Hadid calls Kanye West a ‘bully’ amid fashion controversy

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a "bully and a joke" after the rapper and fashion designer, who now calls himself Ye, insulted Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a series of social media posts. The "Gold Digger" rapper debuted his Yeezy Season 9 collection on Oct. 3 at a fashion show...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber talks the closing of ‘Phantom’ on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber stops by Studio 1A and talks about the closing of “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway. “I don’t think we’ll ever see anything quite like that again,” he says. He’s joined by Linedy Genao to talk about their new show, “Bad Cinderella.”Oct. 4, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about why she’s not as close to Khloé anymore

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian have always been two peas in a pod, but their friendship and sisterly bond has certainly evolved over the years. Kourtney acknowledged that she’s not quite as close to her younger sister these days during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, released Oct. 4.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The true story behind the Elf on the Shelf tradition

Santa Claus might know if you’ve been bad or good, but there’s a special elf— notably one who likes to hang out on the shelf — that’s really the one to impress during the holiday season. Whether you’ve already hosted this special visitor from the...
GEORGIA STATE
TODAY.com

We haven’t seen a trailer more bonkers than the one for J. Lo’s new movie

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are shaking up the rom-com genre with their new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” which features one of the most unexpected twists ever. At first, “Shotgun Wedding” appears to be a movie about falling in love despite having difficult and opinionated family members. But, the flick quickly turns into a high-stakes action adventure after a few wedding crashers interrupt the ceremony.
MOVIES

