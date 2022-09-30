Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Billy Eichner reacts to criticism and poor box-office opening of ‘Bros’
“Bros” star Billy Eichner has gone on the offensive after his comedy disappointed at the box office. Eichner wrote and starred in the flick, which Universal released as the first gay rom-com made by a major studio. (Universal Pictures is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.) It’s also the...
TODAY.com
‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo weighs in on Gizelle Bryant’s ‘tragic’ confessional look
After a tumultuous Season Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo “just wanted to have fun” during Season Seven of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”. Will her wish come true? We’ll have to wait and see, as "RHOP" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with a supersized 75-minute episode.
TODAY.com
Palace reveals new royal portrait of Charles, Camilla, William, Kate
Over the weekend, a new portrait was released of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, alongside William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. The photo was taken at Buckingham Palace just one day before Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.Oct. 3, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing
A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing. While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.
TODAY.com
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17. On Oscars night in 1973, she had been escorted off the stage with audience members booing after her one-minute speech on Native American rights.
TODAY.com
‘Buffy’ and ‘90210’ star Emma Caulfield reveals she has MS and details 1st symptoms
Emma Caulfield Ford has revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than a decade ago. The former star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," 49, told Vanity Fair that 2010 was when she first noticed symptoms of the neurological condition, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, pain, paralysis and more.
TODAY.com
Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict
Fourteen years after getting married, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage. The actor, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the series “Sister, Sister,” revealed their decision to part ways in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I have always been...
TODAY.com
Kim Kardashian just dropped a new true crime podcast. Here’s what it’s about
We’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian. Now, get ready to hear from her. The reality show star staple has launched a new true crime podcast that will appear on Spotify called “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.” The release comes as "The Kardashians" Season 2 unspools on Hulu.
TODAY.com
Colin Hanks shares what Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are like as grandparents
Tom Hanks is just like any other grandfather breaking the parents’ rules, according to his son Colin Hanks. During an Oct. 3 appearance on TODAY, Colin joked that Tom, 66, and his wife, Rita Wilson, 65, don’t exactly respect sleep schedules. “It would be great if they paid...
TODAY.com
'Married to Medicine' star Anila Sajja says home burglary was 'one of the scariest moments' of her life
TODAY spoke to ‘Married to Medicine’ star Anila Sajja about her home burglary that has been chronicled on Season Nine of the show. On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the star discovered that her Milton, Georgia home had been broken into upon returning home after a family shopping trip with her husband Dr. Kiran Sajja and children, Aryana and Avir Sajja.
TODAY.com
‘SNL’ is back! See Chloe Fineman nail a Nicole Kidman impression in hilarious skit
“Saturday Night Live” returned for the show's 48th season with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller as host and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. During the Oct. 1 premiere, “SNL” leveraged Chloe Fineman’s vast impressions skills to spoof one of the internet’s favorite commercials: Nicole Kidman’s ad for AMC Theatres.
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’
Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.
TODAY.com
Gigi Hadid calls Kanye West a ‘bully’ amid fashion controversy
Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a "bully and a joke" after the rapper and fashion designer, who now calls himself Ye, insulted Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a series of social media posts. The "Gold Digger" rapper debuted his Yeezy Season 9 collection on Oct. 3 at a fashion show...
TODAY.com
Andrew Lloyd Webber talks the closing of ‘Phantom’ on Broadway
Andrew Lloyd Webber stops by Studio 1A and talks about the closing of “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway. “I don’t think we’ll ever see anything quite like that again,” he says. He’s joined by Linedy Genao to talk about their new show, “Bad Cinderella.”Oct. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about why she’s not as close to Khloé anymore
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian have always been two peas in a pod, but their friendship and sisterly bond has certainly evolved over the years. Kourtney acknowledged that she’s not quite as close to her younger sister these days during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, released Oct. 4.
TODAY.com
The true story behind the Elf on the Shelf tradition
Santa Claus might know if you’ve been bad or good, but there’s a special elf— notably one who likes to hang out on the shelf — that’s really the one to impress during the holiday season. Whether you’ve already hosted this special visitor from the...
TODAY.com
We haven’t seen a trailer more bonkers than the one for J. Lo’s new movie
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are shaking up the rom-com genre with their new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” which features one of the most unexpected twists ever. At first, “Shotgun Wedding” appears to be a movie about falling in love despite having difficult and opinionated family members. But, the flick quickly turns into a high-stakes action adventure after a few wedding crashers interrupt the ceremony.
TODAY.com
Chris Martin's ‘serious lung infection’ causes Coldplay to postpone tour dates
Coldplay has announced it is postponing several Brazil shows in its "Music of the Spheres" world tour due to "a serious lung infection" that singer Chris Martin, 45, has contracted. In a statement posted on Twitter, Instagram and its website, the band expressed "deep regret" and said the shows should...
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager joins Queen Consort Camilla for book club pick
Jenna Bush Hager announces that her book club pick for October is “The Whalebone Theatre” by Joanna Quinn – and it’s a joint selection with Queen Consort Camilla’s Reading Room! She travels to Dumfries House in Scotland for a special conversation with the author.Oct. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com
'Sister Wives:' How Robyn, Janelle and Meri reacted to Christine's decision to leave Kody
The latest episode of "Sister Wives" features a long-awaited moment that viewers have been eager to watch unfold ever since Christine and Kody Brown first announced that they were splitting up after 26 years of marriage. The Season 17 episode, titled “And Then There Were Three,” follows the 53-year-old as...
