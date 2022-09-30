Read full article on original website
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
I grew up in Northern Ireland in the 1980s during the Troubles. For my parents, and just about every other adult, daily life was punctuated with news of bomb attacks, incendiary devices, kidnappings, kneecappings and murders, all motivated in one way or another by a border. Plenty of children’s lives...
Amid Ukraine war, US set to fly Russian cosmonaut to ISS
The United States will on Wednesday carry a Russian to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX ship, in a voyage that carries symbolic significance amid the Ukraine war. The United States, for its part, wants to continue operating until at least 2030, then transition to commercially run stations.
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: ‘dozens’ of towns recaptured in east and south, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk; Energoatom may restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted missile drills in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet over what was Pyongyang's longest-range test.
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, nuclear plant security guard Serhiy Shvets looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. When his buzzer rang, he was sure he was about to die.
