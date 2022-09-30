ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Ukraine war, US set to fly Russian cosmonaut to ISS

The United States will on Wednesday carry a Russian to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX ship, in a voyage that carries symbolic significance amid the Ukraine war. The United States, for its part, wants to continue operating until at least 2030, then transition to commercially run stations.
