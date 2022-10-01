ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday.

Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo, died Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Russo, 67, was serving her sentence at the Central California Women’s Facility prison in Madera County. She had been receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility since Aug. 16, the department said. It didn’t say what Russo was being treated for.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will determine her cause of death, it said.

Russo arranged to pay her boyfriend $100 to kill her husband, who was a U.S. Navy chief petty officer serving at Lemoore Naval Air Station south of Fresno, so she could collect benefits as his surviving spouse, including a nearly $1 million insurance policy, authorities said.

She let the boyfriend and an accomplice into her home, where they shot her husband and disposed of his body, they said.

In 2017, then Gov. Jerry Brown commuted her sentence, saying there was evidence that Russo was frequently physically abused by her husband, and she said she was heavily using methamphetamine, including with her husband.

The following year a parole board recommended that she be freed but Brown blocked her release after deciding she was still a public safety risk.

Comments / 11

Related
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fresno woman convicted of husband’s 1994 murder dies of natural causes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno woman found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband’s 1994 death has died of natural causes while serving a life term in prison. Susan Russo, 67, died Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had been receiving treatment at a medical […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County ‘black widow’ killer passes away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Julissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
SELMA, CA
q13fox.com

Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors

SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Central California#Murder#U S Navy
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno

FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy