Garden Club Nature Photography Contest Winners
BALDWIN, WI – Over and over Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club members heard this comment, “I can’t decide. There are so many good pictures!” A huge thank you to the 34 amateur photographers that entered pictures in the 8th year of the contest, you make voting very tough!
Elmwood American Legion Post 207 holds Flag Retirement Ceremony
ELMWOOD, WI – Approximately 30 participants attended the Elmwood American Legion Post 207 American Flag Retirement Ceremony held September 14 at the Veteran Memorial Park. The ceremony began with Commander Jim Baier and the Post Honor Guard presenting flags for inspection by Vice-Commander Pat Hines, and then honorably decommissioned from service with a prayer from Chaplain Dave Hauschildt.
St. Croix County Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection
HUDSON, WI – St. Croix County is holding our Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection Events on October 6 and 7. The location, times, and costs are listed below. No registration is required for households. Town of Hudson Highway Shop – 666 E. Highway 12, Hudson, WI. Thursday, October...
Tensions flare at school board meeting: Police called, board candidate escorted out
Tensions flared during last week’s Cannon Falls School Board meeting, resulting in a call to the Cannon Falls Police Department and the removal of board candidate Mark Lund from the meeting. At the center of the events were Lund and School Board Chair Bob Brintnall. The tensions started as...
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
B-W Volleyball Weekly Summary
BALDWIN, WI – The B-W Blackhawks volleyball team continues to roll onward with five more wins this week. We are 1-1 in conference and 23-3 overall. This week we faced Somerset away on Thursday and went to Northwestern for a tournament Saturday. I felt we needed the win against Somerset to get our confidence back in conference play. As I said earlier in the season, we have to show up and bring our best every conference match. Every team we face in the Middle Border is hard to beat if you don’t bring your best.
Stevens House goes up in flames for third time
MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says there was extensive exterior and interior fire damage to the building. No one was injured.Sue Nielsen and Colleen Grant paused their bike ride through the...
Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
Names, Information Released From Monday’s Vehicle Vs Train Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- A 34-year-old male from Sarona, WI, and a 31-year-old female from Luck, WI, were involved in a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both. The male, identified as Leighton Givens, was apparently operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
