Baldwin, WI

mygateway.news

Garden Club Nature Photography Contest Winners

BALDWIN, WI – Over and over Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club members heard this comment, “I can’t decide. There are so many good pictures!” A huge thank you to the 34 amateur photographers that entered pictures in the 8th year of the contest, you make voting very tough!
BALDWIN, WI
mygateway.news

Elmwood American Legion Post 207 holds Flag Retirement Ceremony

ELMWOOD, WI – Approximately 30 participants attended the Elmwood American Legion Post 207 American Flag Retirement Ceremony held September 14 at the Veteran Memorial Park. The ceremony began with Commander Jim Baier and the Post Honor Guard presenting flags for inspection by Vice-Commander Pat Hines, and then honorably decommissioned from service with a prayer from Chaplain Dave Hauschildt.
ELMWOOD, WI
mygateway.news

St. Croix County Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection

HUDSON, WI – St. Croix County is holding our Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection Events on October 6 and 7. The location, times, and costs are listed below. No registration is required for households. Town of Hudson Highway Shop – 666 E. Highway 12, Hudson, WI. Thursday, October...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
mygateway.news

B-W Volleyball Weekly Summary

BALDWIN, WI – The B-W Blackhawks volleyball team continues to roll onward with five more wins this week. We are 1-1 in conference and 23-3 overall. This week we faced Somerset away on Thursday and went to Northwestern for a tournament Saturday. I felt we needed the win against Somerset to get our confidence back in conference play. As I said earlier in the season, we have to show up and bring our best every conference match. Every team we face in the Middle Border is hard to beat if you don’t bring your best.
BALDWIN, WI
CBS Minnesota

Stevens House goes up in flames for third time

MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says there was extensive exterior and interior fire damage to the building. No one was injured.Sue Nielsen and Colleen Grant paused their bike ride through the...
fox9.com

Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Fun 104.3

Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN

