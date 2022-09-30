Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
More than 50 people found their tires slashed in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood, police say
More than 50 people in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood awoke Saturday to discover their car tires slashed in a bizarre vandalism spree that police said they are continuing to investigate. A North Precinct officer responded to a call about 8:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. There,...
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park
Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
‘We’re in a war’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend
Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
Dozens paint the 'Arleta Triangle' as its makeover continues
With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
KATU.com
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
Chronicle
Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low' in Western Washington and Oregon
Blood donations are down close to 50 percent at Bloodworks Northwest, the supplier of all of the donated blood in Clark County and 95 percent of the donated blood in Western Washington and Oregon. Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison for the Vancouver branch of Bloodworks Northwest, said the organization is...
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
