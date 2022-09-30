Read full article on original website
Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Anchorage
FAIRBANKS - The Nanooks volleyball team (13-6, 3-4 GNAC) fell in straight sets to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Saturday, Oct. 1. UAA improved to 17-1, 7-0 GNAC as their lead in the GNAC standings grew. The Nanooks could not maintain a hot start in the first as UAA stormed...
Hockey Secures First Win of 2022-23 with 2-1 W Over AIC
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team knocked-off the AIC Yellow Jackets in the final game of their opening weekend series. With the win, the Nanooks move to 1-0-1 and dropped American Int'l to 0-1-1. The Nanooks were not able to get on the board in the first despite putting 14 shots-on-goal. AIC netminder, Alexandros Aslanidis stopped all 14 attempts while 'Nooks goalie Matt Radomsky stopped all four shots-on-goal sent his way. The Nanooks were unable to capitalize on two first-period power-plays, getting only one shot-on-goal during their chances.
Hockey Ties AIC in Regular-Season Opener
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team (0-0-1) tied the AIC Yellow Jackets (0-0-1) in their regular-season opener. The two teams play again tomorrow evening at 4:07 p.m. at the Carlson Center. Simon Falk got the scoring started early for the Nanooks as the sophomore forward netted the first goal...
Blue Knocks Off Gold 168-151 in Swimming's Blue/Gold
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanook swim team completed their annual Blue/Gold Meet on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Blue Team grabbed the win, knocking-off the Gold Team 168-151. Team Blue entered the day with a slim advantage over Team Gold, 74-71. Day Two was made up of 9 events; 50-yard butterfly,...
Nikiski Football Claims Denali Conference Title Downing Seahawks 48-22
A Denali Conference championship and the conference berth to the Division III state football playoffs, 2022 Homecoming celebration and senior night; not a bad Friday night at Nikiski High School. The Nikiski Bulldog football team defeated Seward 48-22 on Friday to secure the Denali Conference championship with a 2-0 record...
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Anchorage, Alaska
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Anchorage for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Anchorage. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Union elites attack E. Anchorage servant leader Stanley Wright
The AFL-CIO has brought in the big guns to attack U.S. Navy and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Stanley Wright, who is running for Alaska House for East Anchorage. In the latest missile by the big union bosses, they make Wright into the architect of Anchorage’s homeless plan. This is, evidently, because Wright has been an employee of the municipality of Anchorage since May, working as a grants manager for the city’s Health Department.
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
7 Things I Loved, Plus 4 Things I Didn’t During Princess’s Alaska Cruisetour
On my first morning after embarking on the Royal Princess Hamilton Cruise ship on a sea and land cruise from Vancouver through the Inside Passage of Alaska and up to Fairbanks, I sat on my portside balcony and watched the gray seas as the pale morning sun rose. A sudden...
AK Bycatch Task Force provides final recommendations
The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force has met 40 times since January. This week it revealed the recommendations from its four committees focusing on: Western Alaska salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska crab, Gulf of Alaska halibut and salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Here is the link to...
Notes from the trail: Federal, state campaigns are 38 days away and local elections are up next week
Congressional candidate Nick Begich continues to campaign hard, and was the host of a free pasta feed at the Palmer Train Depot, where he offered face painting and prizes for kids. About 200 people showed up. Spotted were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, Kathy McCollum, Stu Graham, Curtis Thayer, and lots of people from the Mighty Mat-Su. Valley and Mat-Su Republican Women’s Clubs served as volunteers. Begich is the only candidate endorsed by the Alaska Republicans.
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
Four Broadway Shows Heading to PAC Stage
The inaugural season of Broadway Alaska, a new series at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (PAC) in Anchorage, will begin next year with four visiting musicals. The national tours of Hamilton, Come From Away, Six: The Musical, and Disney’s Aladdin are scheduled to run from August 2023 through April 2024. Single ticket sales will begin in the spring/summer of 2023.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with murdering a Wasilla teen in January of 2019 was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison Friday morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
