Desirable 10-Acre Class A Industrial Building Sells in Mesa
Commercial Properties, Inc./CORFAC International (CPI), Arizona’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the sale of an industrial project in the Southeast Valley in Mesa, Arizona. The 111,415 SF project is situated on 10.6-acres strategically located in Mesa’s desirable Southeast Valley at Gateway at 8607 E Pecos Road. Constructed in 2022, the property is conveniently situated off Ellsworth and Pecos Road with easy 5-minute drive-times to Loop 202 SanTan Freeway and Freeway 24 on-ramps.
Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona
“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
Science Prep Academy Wins $1M, Other Education Providers Split Additional $1M
Governor Doug Ducey joined Janine Yass, founder of The Yass Prize, to unveil the winners of the STOP for Arizona Education Awards, which rewards six Arizona education providers who best articulated how they would scale to meet the demands of a growing number of parents wishing to utilize the state’s pioneering Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The STOP Awards are an initiative of the Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless education (STOP), dedicated to supporting those who outperform for underserved students no matter what the challenges.
High-Tech ‘Smart Fitness Studio’ Opens in Mesa
Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On Oct. 5, Mesa resident, Cheryl Campbell will open her first Exercise Coach location at 4711 East Falcon Suite 122 Mesa, AZ 85215. She plans to launch another location in the South Mesa in the Dobson Ranch area in 2023.
New President Named for South Mountain Community College
After a nationwide search, the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and South Mountain Community College (SMCC) are pleased to announce Dr. Richard C. Daniel as the next President of SMCC. Dr. Daniel will replace Interim President Dr. Janet Ortega, who assumed the interim role on August 12, 2022, after the retirement of Dr. Shari Olson.
