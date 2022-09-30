Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Suspended For 6 Games
A Kansas City Chiefs running back has been suspended by the National Football League. Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy, a practice squad player, has been suspended for the next six games. Ealy reportedly violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Chiefs, as a ...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a significant roster move this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC West franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is former first-round pick Corey Coleman. Coleman began his stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad. Kansas City was hoping ...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches
For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game. Making matters worse, as Bass...
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Suffers Significant Injury During Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills scored a big win over one of the top contenders in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, it came at a cost. A Buffalo Bills wide receiver suffered a significant injury during Sunday's game. That player is the veteran Jamison Crowder. Per NFL insider ...
NFL’s J.J. Watt ‘went into AFib,’ had heart shocked
Despite going into AFib and needing his heart shocked just a few days ago, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will be taking the field on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Denver Broncos Running Back Suffers Devastating Season-Ending Knee Injury
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season has gone from bad to worse in the span of 24 hours, mostly because of the status of star running back Javonte Williams. Not only did the Broncos fall to the AFC West Raiders on Sunday afternoon; the team's starting running back has suffered a devastating knee ...
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Targets (2022)
Here are some notable names from Sunday’s early slate! As always, measure your waiver wire zeal with considerations of how large your league is and your roster construction. Why is Mattison available in more than 50% of leagues? Rostering Dalvin Cook and not Mattison is as close to fantasy football masochism as you can get. Even if you don’t roster Cook, if you’re in a 10-team league or larger, you should find a way to get Mattison on your roster if he’s available.
Broncos Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back
The Denver Broncos suffered a crushing injury blow on Sunday with the loss of running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL. In order to mitigate that loss, Denver is reportedly signing veteran ball carrier Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Murray is heading to Denver one...
Longtime Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Announces Retirement At 34
Jimmy Smith, one of the Baltimore Ravens' heroes of Super Bowl XLVII, is calling it a career. Smith, who spent his entire 11-year NFL career in Baltimore, has announced his retirement. Smith became a Baltimore legend for breaking up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ...
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
ESPN
Tua Tagovailoa expected to be interviewed as part of NFL-NFLPA investigation into QB's quick return from injury, sources say
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed early this week in the NFL and NFL Players Association's joint investigation of the injured Miami Dolphins quarterback's quick return to last weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The league and players' association indicated Saturday that their review...
