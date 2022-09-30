Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, which is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., is pleased to announce its newest franchisee in Hungry Hospitality. The brand, led by the father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo as well as Jason’s lifelong friend and colleague Eli Illishah, takes immediate ownership of Mr. Pickle’s Fresno restaurant, which is located at 7967 N Blackstone Ave. and has plans to open up to 20 locations across Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO