Baltimore started their tanking shortly after the Tigers did... they are looking pretty good for 2023. SS Mateo (34 steals) and Stowers ad some bench depth. They have a stacked lineup. They will score some runs. They have a nice blend of power and speed and on base guys. They have a solid bullpen already. They just need to choose a couple solid starters from the free agency ranks. They have Dean Kremer who they got from the Dodgers in the Machado deal. Dl Hall is ready to contribute now. Grayson Rodriguez is probably going to be in the rotation. They probably won't get Means back until late next year, so they really need a couple starters. If they want to challenge the Jays, Rays and Yankees, they will need a couple big names at the top of the rotation.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO