Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Oneil Cruz not in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cruz is being replaced at shortstop by Kevin Newman versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 342 plate appearances this season, Cruz has a .229 batting average with a .741 OPS, 17 home runs,...
Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore started their tanking shortly after the Tigers did... they are looking pretty good for 2023. SS Mateo (34 steals) and Stowers ad some bench depth. They have a stacked lineup. They will score some runs. They have a nice blend of power and speed and on base guys. They have a solid bullpen already. They just need to choose a couple solid starters from the free agency ranks. They have Dean Kremer who they got from the Dodgers in the Machado deal. Dl Hall is ready to contribute now. Grayson Rodriguez is probably going to be in the rotation. They probably won't get Means back until late next year, so they really need a couple starters. If they want to challenge the Jays, Rays and Yankees, they will need a couple big names at the top of the rotation.
Blue Jays celebrate playoff clinch with 9-0 pounding of the Red Sox

While it was great that the Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot, it certainly didn’t feel like it considering that their “clinching game” was in the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on an off day for Toronto. The only move that would’ve made it better is if they opened up their series with the Red Sox on Friday night with a dominant win.
Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
Tigers and Twins play in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (77-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Twins -110 BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet...
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year

Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon. Cabrera will return next season for what could be the final one of his Hall of Fame career. His bat and body have slowed down in the second half of this season but manager A.J. Hinch wants the fans to see him one more time this year.
Vikings insider believes CB Cam Dantzler could be in danger of losing starting job

It’s been a rocky few weeks for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler. The former third-round pick had a rough go of things in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football two weeks ago, getting benched in the third quarter in favor of Akayleb Evans after allowing six receptions on nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.
