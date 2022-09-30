Read full article on original website
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Tigers top Twins in Miguel Cabrera’s 1,000th home game
Eric Haase and Victor Reyes hit solo home runs and the Detroit Tigers closed out their home schedule with a
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
numberfire.com
Oneil Cruz not in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cruz is being replaced at shortstop by Kevin Newman versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 342 plate appearances this season, Cruz has a .229 batting average with a .741 OPS, 17 home runs,...
Baltimore started their tanking shortly after the Tigers did... they are looking pretty good for 2023. SS Mateo (34 steals) and Stowers ad some bench depth. They have a stacked lineup. They will score some runs. They have a nice blend of power and speed and on base guys. They have a solid bullpen already. They just need to choose a couple solid starters from the free agency ranks. They have Dean Kremer who they got from the Dodgers in the Machado deal. Dl Hall is ready to contribute now. Grayson Rodriguez is probably going to be in the rotation. They probably won't get Means back until late next year, so they really need a couple starters. If they want to challenge the Jays, Rays and Yankees, they will need a couple big names at the top of the rotation.
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday
Blue Jays celebrate playoff clinch with 9-0 pounding of the Red Sox
While it was great that the Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot, it certainly didn’t feel like it considering that their “clinching game” was in the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on an off day for Toronto. The only move that would’ve made it better is if they opened up their series with the Red Sox on Friday night with a dominant win.
Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak
St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Tigers and Twins play in series rubber match
Minnesota Twins (77-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Twins -110 BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet...
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit
Blue Jays sweep Red Sox, take season series 16-3
Teoscar Hernandez had two home runs and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year
Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon. Cabrera will return next season for what could be the final one of his Hall of Fame career. His bat and body have slowed down in the second half of this season but manager A.J. Hinch wants the fans to see him one more time this year.
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
Detroit Tigers' spring training complex in Florida 'escaped the wrath' of Hurricane Ian
Members of the Detroit Tigers spent the weekend assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which has killed dozen and left millions without power, at Joker Marchant Stadium and the team's spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida. Staffers cleaned up after the destructive Category 4 hurricane at the TigerTown grounds over...
Lions sign OL Dan Skipper and K Dominik Eberle in series of roster moves
The Lions will have a new kicker for the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks in Ford Field. With regular kicker Austin Seibert ruled out with a groin injury, the Lions signed kicker Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. The Lions also signed offensive lineman Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings insider believes CB Cam Dantzler could be in danger of losing starting job
It’s been a rocky few weeks for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler. The former third-round pick had a rough go of things in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football two weeks ago, getting benched in the third quarter in favor of Akayleb Evans after allowing six receptions on nine targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.
