Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Conquer The ‘Trail Of Terror’ At This Terrific Haunted House In Buford
There’s so many awesome things to do over spooky season, and you’d be such a ghoul to miss out. From pumpkin spice to the scariest haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to honor Halloween in and around Atlanta. But beware, the following haunt is not for the faint-hearted, as Buford’s notoriously terrifying haunted trail is back and creepier than ever.
Georgia painter wins 2022 Bluff Park Art Show
A painter from Woodstock, Georgia, won the top prize at the 2022 Bluff Park Art Show Saturday. Gary Curtis, who has been a full-time artist for about 40 years, had a painting of a violin and a glass bottle selected as the “best in show” and collected a $2,500 prize.
FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall
Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
Atlanta is the best place to live in the U.S., new study shows
ATLANTA — What we’ve all known for years is finally (sorta) official: Atlanta is the best place to live in the United States. Money Magazine’s annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. has ranked the Peach State’s capital city at the top of the list.
Pavlova bakery and coffee shop planned for Alpharetta
The bakery will specialize in pavlovas, a meringue-based dessert with a crisp crust and soft center that is named for Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova.
Fall in Love with this $4.2M Stunning Estate of Exquisite Details in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5720 Riverside Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 2.15 acres of land. Call The Hester Group (Phone: 404-495-8392), Renatta Goduto (Phone: 917-699-5586) – Harry Norman Realtors for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing
Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
MYSTERY PHOTO: Could this be a sculpture, art piece, commemoration or what?
Could this mystery be a metal sculpture, a modern art piece or some local commemoration, or something entirely different? Not only figure out what it is, but tell us where it is now located. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex. easily spotted the...
Celebrate fall: 6 outdoor events around Atlanta
Even if the weather is starting to cool down, that’s no reason to stay indoors in Atlanta. There are still plenty of local events that will entertain, get you outside, and provide an opportunity to spend time with family members of all generations.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Here’s how the richest Georgians stack up with the rest of the country, according to Forbes
ATLANTA — Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are?. Forbes has put out it’s annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list. Earlier this year, Forbes released a comprehensive list of the 2,668 billionaires...
Opinion: Marietta Small Businesses Being Pushed Out By Big Developer
[This article is by Brian Benefield, who also writes Second Helpings, a series in the Courier about food in Cobb County]. There has been a recent outcry from local business owners on the Church Street section of Marietta Square and from the community as well. I think their voices should...
Free adoptions for oversized dogs in October at Best Friends Animal Society
ATLANTA — Best Friends Animal Shelter is one of many rescues swamped with dogs heavier than 40 pounds. Huskies, shepherds, terriers and mutts are just some oversized dogs posing a risk to overcrowded shelters all over the country. Best Friends is working to at least give the big dogs in metro Atlanta another chance.
Massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were working to put out hot spots hours after a large fire broke out at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead on Monday. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McLain said firefighters saw the fire around 8:11 a.m. from their station just...
Excitement builds for the annual Fall Fest in Downtown Monroe Saturday
In Monroe, the annual Fall Fest, presented by Synovus Bank, will fill the streets of Monroe downtown on Oct. 8. Families can come to enjoy the sites, sounds, food and activities of Downtown Monroe. The unique retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts and attendees are invited to “grab a bite at our food court or sit down in one of our delicious restaurants and enjoy a meal. No matter what you chose, it will be a day of fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Monroe.”
Smoldering debris takes fire crews back to Buckhead sports bar twice overnight
Atlanta fire crews are battling a large fire at the Buckhead Saloon along Roswell Road on Monday morning.
New attractions ready to entertain fairgoers in Cumming this year
(Photo/Cumming Country Fair & Festival Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Get ready for live entertainment when the Cumming Country Fair & Festival comes to town!. The annual event runs this year from October 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Fair Nights under Midway Lights.” A variety of entertainers will be featured each day of the fair - from bands to animal shows and races to a human cannonball.
