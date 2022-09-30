Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
x1071.com
Madison police investigate after restaurant struck by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a restaurant was struck by gunfire. Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beld Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. No suspects were found, but police did find multiple shell casings. Police said one...
nbc15.com
MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...
wiproud.com
Suspicious man seen ‘dancing by himself’ on a Wisconsin street, reportedly ingested heroin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old was arrested in Wisconsin after officers received reports of a suspicious person ‘dancing around in the middle of nowhere by himself.’. According to the Madison Police Department, it received a call from a concerned citizen around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday who noticed...
nbc15.com
Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
x1071.com
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided with a barn.
x1071.com
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
x1071.com
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
x1071.com
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
x1071.com
Court appearance postponed after man accused of making threats at UW-Madison residence hall refuses to participate
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man’s initial court appearance on a number of charges stemming from multiple incidents at a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall earlier this week has been rescheduled after he refused to take part in an appearance Friday afternoon. According to online court records, David...
x1071.com
Call for Action: Should a dealership be liable if your car is stolen off its lot?
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison area woman is calling for action over her stolen Kia and how a local dealership dealt with the issue. Adele Mack says thieves attempted to take her Kia Optima and damaged the car in the process four months ago. Today, she says she’s still without her vehicle, despite all that time, because it was further damaged in an actual theft from the dealership she took it to in order to fix the car and keep it safe.
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
nbc15.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
US 14 back open south of Mazomanie after two-vehicle crash
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The eastbound lanes of US 14 are back open south of Mazomanie Sunday following a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved. US 14 was blocked just south of Highway 19, near Rookies Food and Spirits. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Assortment of drugs, paraphernalia recovered from Marquette County traffic stop
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A large variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including meth, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana, were recovered from a Marquette County traffic stop on September 14. In a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shared on September 27, the deputy made the traffic stop because of...
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Darlington Township Friday shortly after 10:30pm. 17 year old Deante Seals of Mineral Point was traveling north on HIghway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, into private property, and striking a parked car. Seals’ vehicle had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Seals was cited for Failure to have his Vehicle Under Control. No injuries were reported.
