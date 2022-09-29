ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Blue View

4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 20-12 win over Chicago

The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears 20-12 Sunday in one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and wildest games we’ve seen in a long time. We were promised an “old school” game, but I don’t think anyone predicted how the game turned out. Who could have foreseen the winner of the game being the team that attempted 13 passes (completing nine) for 82 yards and finished the game without a quarterback and essentially running Pop Warner’s Single Wing offense.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East rival Washington,. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Matt Adams
atozsports.com

ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants

ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bears#Cowboys#American Football#Fox Opening Line#Texans#Ohio State
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville to face the 3-1 Razorbacks in a battle of two top 25 teams. After a heartbreaking loss against the Texas A&M Aggies in Dallas in Week 4, the Razorbacks are in for another tough game against the undefeated Crimson Tide. Quarterback Bryce Young & Co. have been just about perfect this season. The Tide's only real test was against Texas in Week 2 that they ended up winning 20-19.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Baseball tiebreaker games now a thing of the past

If baseball’s new tiebreaker rules had been in place years ago, Bucky Dent and Bobby Thomson probably wouldn’t be household names. With the postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties. Instead, head-to-head record from the regular season is used to determine the winner — with other tiebreakers possible if head-to-head can’t separate the teams. The new system made for a suspenseful weekend in Atlanta as the Braves and New York Mets jockeyed not only for first place in the NL East, but for supremacy in their season series. Atlanta swept three games from the Mets to take a two-game lead in the division — and edge New York 10-9 in 19 head-to-head matchups. So the Braves are now in a commanding position to win the division and knock New York down to a wild card. Atlanta has a two-game lead with three to play — and would still be the NL East champ if the teams end up even.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy