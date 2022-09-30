Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
KCRG.com
Dubuque airport proposes low-cost airline
What are screening mammograms and why are they needed?. Therese Michels, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health, joins us to talk about the importance of mammograms. FDA approves treatment for ALS. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FDA approved a treatment for ALS. Death toll rises...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Read Any Good Books Lately? Here’s 2 From an Iowa Native
Seems like we are all tied to our electronic devices these days. Whether it's a laptop computer like the one I'm using to type this. Or a cell phone or work computer, we spend the majority of our time on these devices. Here's your chance to "unplug" and relax with...
Planning to Vote With an Absentee Ballot in Dubuque? Suggestions and Tips
If you plan to vote with an absentee ballot for this November's General Election, the Dubuque County Election Office wants you to know a few details. Kevin Dragotto from the election office has the following reminders and information for Dubuque County voters. As election season starts to ramp up, voters are reminded that they may receive absentee ballot request forms in the mail from political parties or various interest groups, but voters only need to send ONE request form to the Election Office.
KCRG.com
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
superhits106.com
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
RELATED PEOPLE
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day
National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m. The incident happened...
superhits106.com
Woman To Plead Guilty For False Statements In Gun Purchase
A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
superhits106.com
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)
My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
Northwest Arterial & Pennsylvania Ave Intersection Closing Tonight at 8pm
NW Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. Intersection Closure Starting at 8 p.m. Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection will temporarily close to eastbound and westbound traffic starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, October 4, to continue paving the southbound arterial lanes. The intersection will re-open to...
DRA Commits to $8 Million Match for Grant Application for Chaplain Schmitt Island
According to the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos has committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for development on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The TH reported today that board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association,...
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
Comments / 0