Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
longbeachstate.com
Women’s Soccer Cruises to Shutout Victory at Hawai’i
HONOLULU, Hawai'i – Long Beach State went on the road and picked up a 2-0 road victory at Hawaii on Sunday afternoon. The win gives UH their first home loss of the season and moves the Beach (4-4-4) to an unbeaten 3-0-1 in Big West play. The Beach came...
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Battles, But Comes up Short Against Hawai’i
LONG BEACH, Calif. – LB Nation packed the Walter Pyramid for Long Beach State's home conference opener against Hawaii on Saturday night, but the Beach came up short in a 3-1 [20-25, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25] setback to the Rainbow Wahine. The Beach (6-6, 1-3 Big West) played the Bows...
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
College football rankings: USC Trojans hold steady in latest AP, Coaches Polls
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans continue to win, and the college football poll voters continue to rank them among the country's best teams. Coming off a 42-25 home victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, the Trojans held steady at No. 6 in both major polls released on Sunday. USC is now ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
USC Trojans hosting 7 5-star prospects; Big commitment imminent
The USC Trojans host Arizona State for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday and are using the night game to host a massive recruiting weekend. USC is slated to host seven five-star prospects, double-digit bluechip recruits and more than two dozen priority prospects for what should be one of the biggest ...
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MaxPreps
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday
The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
SoCal to see cooler-than-average temperatures Monday
Southern California should see another day of cooler temperatures on Monday, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
Comments / 0