ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachstate.com

Women’s Soccer Cruises to Shutout Victory at Hawai’i

HONOLULU, Hawai'i – Long Beach State went on the road and picked up a 2-0 road victory at Hawaii on Sunday afternoon. The win gives UH their first home loss of the season and moves the Beach (4-4-4) to an unbeaten 3-0-1 in Big West play. The Beach came...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Battles, But Comes up Short Against Hawai’i

LONG BEACH, Calif. – LB Nation packed the Walter Pyramid for Long Beach State's home conference opener against Hawaii on Saturday night, but the Beach came up short in a 3-1 [20-25, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25] setback to the Rainbow Wahine. The Beach (6-6, 1-3 Big West) played the Bows...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play

The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Ncaa Championship#Olympic Volleyball#Espn Tv Talent#Espn Com#Disney#Social Follow Long#Lbsu Wvb
MaxPreps

St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday

The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
BELLFLOWER, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy