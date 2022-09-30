Read full article on original website
Third of primary school teachers ‘struggling to buy food’ as cost of living crisis sparks fears for education
A third of primary school teachers are struggling to afford food as a result of the cost of living crisis, sparking concerns for children’s education. In a poll shared exclusively with The Independent, nearly 30 per cent said financial pressures were also impacting their ability to do their job well.Education leaders warned teachers’ struggles in the cost of living crisis could have a knock-on effect on students – both their attainment and wellbeing – and further dwindle a profession already struggling to keep numbers up. Schools were already losing staff members in search of better pay or a cheaper commute...
Ministers ‘dragging feet’ on adding Black history to curriculum, teaching leader warns
Teachers have accused the government of dragging its feet on including Black history in the national curriculum.As Black History Month begins, the president of the National Education Union (NEU) has questioned why the government needs two years to commit to making the curriculum more inclusive.Currently, Black history doesn’t feature in the national curriculum, meaning it is not compulsory to be taught in UK schools – something that campaigners and teachers have been lobbying to change for a number of years.Calls to decolonise the curriculum and boost diversity in schools, colleges and universities gained momentum over the past year following demonstrations...
