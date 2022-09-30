California is an enormous state, in truth, it's the third largest within the nation. Most individuals affiliate California with film stars, avocados, and tech. However for an adventurer, it's so way more. Head to the jap aspect of the state and you'll run into California’s crowning glory: the Sierra Nevada. This area is an explorer’s dream. From Yosemite to Mammoth, you will discover breathtaking vistas and difficult hikes. You’ll see turquoise mountain lakes and beautiful cliff-faces. The probabilities are countless. Oh and did we point out the redwood forests, out-of-this-world desert landscapes, scorching springs, rugged shoreline, or dreamlike campsites? For those who're able to have an epic adventure-of-a-lifetime (and snag some stunning pictures whilst you’re at it), then load up your backpack and head to the Golden State.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO