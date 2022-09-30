ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sinning in Las Vegas

Going to Las Vegas for the weekend is practically a sacramental right of passage in college. It’s so crucial to our early adulthood development that Snapchat even made a filter that says “Vegas for the Weekend.” Damn Snapchat, you really do get it. But a weekend in...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place

Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
TheStreet

Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return

Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
People

Family of 3 Charged in PnB Rock's Murder as Father Is Arrested in Las Vegas After Going on the Run

Freddie Lee Trone was arrested one day after his wife and son were also taken into custody A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, one day after his wife and son were also taken into custody and booked. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas and charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and...
cohaitungchi.com

25 Amazing Adventures For Your California Bucket List

California is an enormous state, in truth, it's the third largest within the nation. Most individuals affiliate California with film stars, avocados, and tech. However for an adventurer, it's so way more. Head to the jap aspect of the state and you'll run into California’s crowning glory: the Sierra Nevada. This area is an explorer’s dream. From Yosemite to Mammoth, you will discover breathtaking vistas and difficult hikes. You’ll see turquoise mountain lakes and beautiful cliff-faces. The probabilities are countless. Oh and did we point out the redwood forests, out-of-this-world desert landscapes, scorching springs, rugged shoreline, or dreamlike campsites? For those who're able to have an epic adventure-of-a-lifetime (and snag some stunning pictures whilst you’re at it), then load up your backpack and head to the Golden State.
CBS News

New documentary covers Las Vegas mass shooting

A new documentary series takes an in-depth look at one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. Roughly five years after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, "11 Minutes" is premiering exclusively on Paramount+, which is owned by CBS News' parent company. Storme Warren, a survivor of the massacre, joins CBS News to discuss his experience being interviewed for the documentary and how he's been affected by the tragedy.
The Independent

Harrowing film tells of Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath

A pair of cowboy boots that Ashley Hoff never thought she would see again helped unlock a powerful story about the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The resulting film, “11 Minutes,” is an inside account of the 2017 massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas and, more importantly, about how it reverberated in the lives of those who were there. More than three hours long, the four-part documentary debuts Tuesday on the Paramount+ streaming service.
