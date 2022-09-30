ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Lifesaver
1d ago

I worked in an open office and I was the only female that our insurance deemed as not obese! Insurance companies are ridiculous. Everyone was forced to diet and required to set weight loss goals or their insurance would go up if they had issues related to being overweight. I HAD TO SMELL THAT CRAP EVERY SINGLE DAY from 7 to 10 until I retired. Never smelt it since! Amen

2
Medical News Today

Are apples good for diabetes?

However, people with diabetes must be mindful of their carbohydrate intake to make sure their blood sugar levels stay stable throughout the day. , there are about 25 grams (g) of carbs in total in a medium apple, and around 19 g of those come from sugar. beneficial effects on...
NUTRITION
cohaitungchi.com

Can People With Diabetes Eat Pineapple?

Pineapple is a sweet fruit that many people with diabetes shy away from because of its presumed effect on blood sugar. But is it something that you need to avoid like the plague, or can it be consumed safely without any ill effects on your health?. You are reading: Is...
NUTRITION
Healthline

How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?

Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Linus Diabetes#Quick Oats#Linus Regimen#Senior Health#General Health
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
