7 Best Hikes in Arches National Park
In an overview of Southern Utah’s complex cliffs and canyons, a map of Arches National Park may not look like much. From a distance it seems nothing more than a rocky hilltop over Moab, and its boundaries pale in comparison of size with Utah’s other national parks. The wonder is not so much the scale, however, it’s the intricacy of Arches that sets it apart. This park is home to the greatest concentration of stone arches in the world, and they form in a geologic wonderland of other creations like fins, domes, towers, bowls, slots, caves, and more.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew...
One dead, multiple injured after motorboat accident at Grand Canyon National Park
One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the park's Twitter account. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado...
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak
A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
Wild horse advocates protest against horse slaughter auctions
Saturday, wild horse advocates gathered in more than 20 states, including Colorado, to demand better protections for America's mustangs. In particular, advocates are pushing for Congress to reconsider the SAFE Act — a bill that died in committee this week that would have banned the horse slaughter pipeline. The Save America's Forgotten Equines Act would have made it illegal to ship horses out of the country to be slaughtered and sold for meat. Currently, it's illegal to slaughter horses in the U.S., so advocates would like to see that loophole closed. "There is no way right now to humanely slaughter a horse,...
Body found at Arches National Park in Moab
ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Staff members at Arches National Park have reported the discovery a “deceased female” whose body was located early Saturday night. According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body was recovered by a...
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
WATCH: Utah Man Releases Incredibly Angry Mountain Lion He Accidentally Trapped
It’s always interesting to watch a man vs. beast viral video, but this one involving a mountain lion might be worth remembering. You are going to see a three-plus-minute video with an animal caught up in a trap. A Utah man accidentally did this. He obviously feels bad for the mountain lion.
WATCH: Orca, Humpback Whales Have ‘Dramatic’ Brawl in Washington in Rare Event Lasting Hours
Whale watchers near the US-Canadian border in Washington witnessed a rare event on Thursday when a pod of orcas got into a brawl with two humpback whales. Members of the Eagle Wing Tours crew spotted the event as it happened in the Juan de Fuca Strait. The strait is about 25 miles west of Victoria, British Columbia, and Port Angeles, Washington. They stated that the whales were “being unusually active at the surface” of the water.
All American Road Trip: 3 Perfect Days Road Tripping Around Mount Rainier National Park
It is not an exaggeration to claim that Mount Rainier National Park is one of the most stunning places in the whole wide world. Mount Rainier has it all, from old-growth forests to wildflower meadows, and from picturesque mountain views to splendid waterfalls. There can be infinite three-day itineraries to make for such a variety-rich place. But this itinerary is slightly different from those out there. Even though it’s centered around Mount Rainier, it goes beyond that. We’ll also discuss some of the most interesting places nearby, such as cities, national forests and restaurants.
Bozo Gets Charged By Bull Elk At The Grand Canyon, Decides To Get Even Closer
I will never understand why somebody would think it’s a great idea to get within a few yards and in sight of a massive bison, moose, bear, or bull elk, you name it… and think it’s gonna end well. People don’t understand that even though the majority...
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Woman’s body found at popular area of Arches National Park in Utah, officials say
Her body was found in the Devils Garden area of the park.
Montana's Magnificent Buffalo Jumps
Montana's Magnificent Buffalo Jumps Montana’s native tribes relied on the bounty of bison in nearly every aspect of their daily lives. In addition to depending on them as a primary food source, native peoples also developed ingenious methods that enabled them to use every part of these colossal one-ton giants. ...
Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim Hike—The Ultimate Guide
It’s hard to think of a more classic adventure than the 24-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike. Linking together some of the best-known trails in the country—the North Kaibab Trail, then either the South Kaibab or Bright Angel Trail—through one of the most-photographed natural features on the continent, it’s hard to beat for scenery, geology, or bragging rights. But this isn’t a route for the faint of heart: Less than a single percent of the 5 million people who visit the Grand Canyon every year head below the rim, and only a fraction of those tackle the entire Rim-to-Rim traverse. Over 13,000 feet of elevation change, extreme temps, and exposure make it a challenge even for experienced hikers. But for those who come prepared, it’s a life-list experience like no other.
Grizzlies being trapped in Grand Teton
National Park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park starting today to November 1. When bear trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of...
Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan
MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete. The hurricane’s winds slipped back to 85 mph mph (140 kph) as iut hit land about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Authorities along the coast suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters, and rain was falling in Mazatlan.
