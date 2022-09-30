It’s hard to think of a more classic adventure than the 24-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike. Linking together some of the best-known trails in the country—the North Kaibab Trail, then either the South Kaibab or Bright Angel Trail—through one of the most-photographed natural features on the continent, it’s hard to beat for scenery, geology, or bragging rights. But this isn’t a route for the faint of heart: Less than a single percent of the 5 million people who visit the Grand Canyon every year head below the rim, and only a fraction of those tackle the entire Rim-to-Rim traverse. Over 13,000 feet of elevation change, extreme temps, and exposure make it a challenge even for experienced hikers. But for those who come prepared, it’s a life-list experience like no other.

