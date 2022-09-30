Read full article on original website
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
News Channel Nebraska
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk museum hosts cemetery tour
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska museum helped residents get into the Halloween spirit and learn a little about the history of their town at the same time. The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk hosted its first cemetery tour on Saturday. The museum hosted a walking tour of the town's...
News Channel Nebraska
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Norfolk, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
News Channel Nebraska
Third Annual Willow Creek Festival returning this weekend
PIERCE, Neb. -- An annual fall festival is returning to northeast Nebraska this weekend. The Third Annual Willow Creek Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday at Willow Creek Recreation Area in Pierce. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a tailgate and...
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
CCH welcomes new medical provider for Lindsay Medical Clinic
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Monday morning, Columbus Community Hospital welcomed Dr. Vilma Rodriguez-Cline as a new primary care provider for Lindsay Medical Clinic. Rodriguez-Cline received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She completed residencies in family practice at the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Award-winning musician coming to Little Red Hen Theatre
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- An award-winning musician is coming to northeast Nebraska this weekend. Daniel Christian, a Nebraska native, will be performing at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield Saturday night. Christian has won two National Country Music Festival awards and has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations. The performance...
norfolkneradio.com
Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase
Your browser does not support the audio element. +Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Multiple trespassing calls received Saturday; Norfolk man arrested
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after Norfolk Police received three separate calls of a man attempting to enter western Norfolk residences. NPD received the calls during the evening hours on Saturday, with callers saying the man was either attempting to enter their home or actually getting in, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender
STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
News Channel Nebraska
Tree ordinance draws mixed reviews from Norfolk City Council members
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new ordinance involving trees in Norfolk has some council members concerned about overreach in their community. On Monday, an ordinance was passed on its first reading that would create new guidelines and requirements for trees and shrubs on Norfolk's terrace. Under the ordinance, if approved, citizens wanting to plant trees/shrubs on the terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. This also applies to the removal of any trees. Other requirements included in the ordinance are pre-approval for what kind of tree is planted, as well as where the tree would be located.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to prison for drug conviction in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A Hastings man was sentenced to prison on a drug conviction in northeast Nebraska. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 31-year-old Christopher Mueller was given more than two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Mueller was arrested earlier...
News Channel Nebraska
One man sentenced, two plead guilty related to June arrest in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
Madison Public Schools’ superintendent suddenly passed away, school board says
The superintendent for a Nebraska school has passed away.
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
