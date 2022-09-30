COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of Missouri volleyball battled it out against South Carolina in a five-set dual, but a strong fifth set by the Gamecocks propelled them to the 3-2 win (25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9) Mizzou (7-6 (1-2 SEC) had a trio reach double-digit kills with the senior Anna Dixon leading the Tigers with a season-best 19. Kaylee Cox added 17 and Jordan Iliff 12 to help the Tigers' offensive charge.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO