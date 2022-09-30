Read full article on original website
Women’s Swim and Dive Splits Duals with Arizona State and Georgia
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams split duals against Arizona State and Georgia at the tri-dual meet at Georgia on Oct. 1. The men's team fell to both Georgia 205 -95 and to Arizona State 191-109. The women defeated Arizona State 164.5-133.5 and fell to Georgia 190-105.
Volleyball Falls In Five to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of Missouri volleyball battled it out against South Carolina in a five-set dual, but a strong fifth set by the Gamecocks propelled them to the 3-2 win (25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9) Mizzou (7-6 (1-2 SEC) had a trio reach double-digit kills with the senior Anna Dixon leading the Tigers with a season-best 19. Kaylee Cox added 17 and Jordan Iliff 12 to help the Tigers' offensive charge.
No. 1 Georgia Rallies Late For 26-22 Victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri had the college football world and the top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on upset alert for much of the game Saturday night on Faurot Field, but Georgia (5-0, 2-0) wriggled off the hook in the second half and prevailed for a 26-22 victory.
Swim & Dive Set to Open Season at Georgia
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams will open their 2022-23 seasons at Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tigers will square off against Georgia and Arizona State Saturday, with the first race starting at 9 a.m. CT. OUTLOOK. The Mizzou men...
Soccer Holds No. 21 Mississippi State to a 0-0 Draw
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri soccer team held No. 21 Mississippi State to a 0-0 draw Friday, Sept. 30 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. The Tigers are now 1-2-1 in conference play. Mizzou (4-5-2) held Mississippi State (9-0-3) scoreless despite the Bulldogs being tied for third...
