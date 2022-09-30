Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Medical News Today
Buerger’s disease: What to know
Buerger’s disease restricts blood flow in the small and medium arteries. The exact cause is unclear, but tobacco use has strong links to the condition. The condition mostly affects the limbs. A person’s symptoms vary depending on the location of the inflammation and the extent of the blood flow restriction.
Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender
A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
New program would give Californians hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
freightwaves.com
Lone Star Dedicated ceasing operations
David Magarin, president and owner of Lone Star Dedicated, confirmed Monday that he’s shutting down the trucking company, which hauls refrigerated food nationwide, this month. The company’s nearly 90 drivers were notified Friday that the carrier would be closing its doors after 12 years in business. Lone Star...
labroots.com
What are Cannabinoid Acids?
To understand how your favorite THC and CBD products came to be, it is important to know how the cannabis plant works. The plant does not produce these two popular cannabinoids on its own; rather, it is a process that involves compounds called cannabinoid acids. The acids, which are produced...
agupdate.com
Mineral consumption: take it with a grain of salt
If you surveyed a room of 10 people if they prefer sweet or salty food, the results would be as divided as when I asked local feed stores and cooperatives about whether to mix mineral with salt to supplement cattle. The safest answer? “It depends.”. By itself, mineral supplement...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Top Website Maintenance Tips
Most people think the job is done after their website is fully functional, but certain routine maintenance will prolong its efficiency. Today’s era is significantly driven by the internet, explaining why businesses need a fast and beautiful website. A good website design creates a lasting first impression that converts...
Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?
You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
MedicalXpress
Severe preeclampsia treated safely with nifedipine during labor and delivery
Women with severe preeclampsia (severe high blood pressure) during pregnancy may be treated with extended-release nifedipine, a blood pressure-lowering medicine, daily during the labor and delivery process, according to new research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. Women treated with the medicine were less likely to experience dangerously high blood pressure that would require treatment with fast-acting medicines including intravenous (IV) medications.
New treatments offered to patients with epilepsy
Nearly two-and-one-half million Americans suffer from Epilepsy. It’s caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. A person having an epileptic seizure may cry out, fall to the floor unconscious, twitch, or move uncontrollably, drool, or even lose bladder control. When the attack is over the person regains consciousness but may be exhausted, dazed, and sore.
Healthline
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery: The Procedure and Recovery Process
Sinus infections impact 31 million people in the United States. For those with frequent sinus issues, it can be hard to enjoy scents or even breathe easily. While medications can help temporarily, reoccurring sinus infections or growths that block your sinuses might require sinus surgery. This article will explain more...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Mattress size comparison and mattress financing
Whether you are moving into another house and purchasing new furnishings or simply refitting an old room, you’ll find that one thing that you could have to ponder is mattress size comparison Before you head out to the furniture store, however, remember the way that you will have different sizes to browse. Investigate the different sleeping pad sizes before you, and ensure that you know all about every one of them before you pursue a choice.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What Are The Types Of Vapes
The number of features and options available when choosing a vape has grown so substantially over the past few years that it can be overwhelming. Things might not get much simpler if you purchase your first vaping device from a brick-and-mortar vape store because many choose products they think will appeal to professionals.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Getting Your A1C to Target
By now, hopefully you’ve realized how important knowing your A1C result is, as well as what the result means, and how often to get an A1C test. Now comes the not-so-easy part: how to lower it, if it’s above your target. Lowering your A1C often takes a multi-pronged effort, and typically involves a combination of medication and lifestyle factors. Let’s take a closer look at what’s involved in getting your A1C to target.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Achieving Diabetes Remission Through Technology
Type 2 diabetes remission, defined as maintaining normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without the use of medication, is kind of a holy grail for diabetes researchers. Now, a study presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in New Orleans offers information on the highest yet reported rate of diabetes remission. The key: artificial intelligence. Commenting on the study, lead author Paramesh Shamanna, MD, head of the Bangalore Diabetes Center in Bengaluru, India, said, “This is huge.”
Is There A Cure For Asthma?
The World Health Organization notes that as of 2019, asthma has affected approximately 262 million people globally. According to the Mayo Clinic, asthma is a critical condition that makes breathing difficult and can lead to numerous respiratory challenges. Asthma can be environmental or inherited, as stated by the National Health Service (NHS). The source lists allergies like pollen and dust mites as some common asthma triggers. Regarding genetics, WebMD notes that hereditary asthma accounts for that about three-fifths of all cases. People whose parents have asthma are three to six times more likely to develop asthma.
