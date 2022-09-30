Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 notes
(Early-fall flowers, seen in Gatewood) Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Taking a break this week. SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, and you can see the Southwest Artist Showcase display during those hours.
READER REPORTS: Two abandoned bicycles
Two reader reports today about abandoned bicycles:. The one above was reported by Kay, who found it “on the service road from south parking lot at Lincoln Park toward pool.” Below, a photo from an anonymous reader, who says, “During a walk on the weekend I found a dumped bike near Fauntleroy Church. Not sure if anyone is missing a Specialized Vita bicycle but thought I would post it here. ”
FOUND CAT: Black – October 4, 2022 3:57 pm
Found an ALL BLACK male Bombay cat. Un neutered. Over a year old, sweetest boy, clearly domesticated. Kind of a funky meow(raspy? Or saliva heavy?) roaming the streets and parking lot of west Seattle Home Depot. Was very hungry and thirsty, had fleas, and a few bumps/scratches here and there. He is all cleaned up and fed and hydrated. Very very sweet male. Need to find owners or a foster placement while we look for owners. Please help if you can! 5037914587.
ORCAS: Whales in the area
11:12 AM: Transient killer whales are back in central Puget Sound. Kersti Muul says there are reports of southbound orcas off Bainbridge and some further north. Let us know if you see any!. 12:57 PM: Update from Kersti – some of the whales are mid-channel between Bainbridge and Seattle, still...
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Return of the gameday gallery
It’s football season again and that means, when we have enough photos to share – a gallery of West Seattle birds on the Seahawks‘ gameday! Thanks so much to everyone who has shared photos. Today, we have eight to spotlight. Above, Michelle Laughlin caught a Crow and Hawk “dancing” at Alki Point (which is the location of most of these photos). Michael Ostrogorsky photographed a Black Turnstone:
THINK SNOW! West Seattle Ski Swap coming up
Hard to imagine with this extended summery weather, but snow season really isn’t far away, and that’s why Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) wants to help you get ready by presenting the annual West Seattle Ski Swap. M2SO has been presenting the Ski Swap for more than a decade! This year it’s set for Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska, across the street from the M2SO shop). You can sell and/or buy gear for the season ahead. If you’re selling, the dropoff hours are 3-7 pm Friday, October 21, and you can register in advance here; if you’re shopping, the hours will be 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday on sale weekend. P.S. It’s not just for skis – you can sell/buy snowboards, boots, clothing, and other winter accessories.
WEST SEATTLE SKY: Another smoky sunset
Once again tonight, we have lower air quality because of smoke from the three-week-old Bolt Creek Fire, which continues to color the sky at sunset. The photo above is from Gene Pavola, with a state ferry; the one below is from David Hutchinson, with a Water Taxi:. Most stations on...
Laughter is what they’re after: 2 West Seattle comics bringing it to you via Cozy Comedy
In these often-grim times, it’s hard to argue with the idea that we need more laughter in our lives. are doing their best to bring it to you. Not just through their own careers as performing comics, but by producing shows in a variety of venues – West Seattle and beyond – through their company Cozy Comedy.
LOST CAT: Junction area – October 2, 2022 11:09 am
My daughter’s cat “Roz” is missing from her dad’s house in the Alaska Junction (cross roads are 44th and Dakota). He’s an overly friendly little guy so he may have wondered into your house for free food or cuddles? If your out and about please keep your eyes peeled. He is very loved and very missed. Her dad is offering a $500 reward or some Darby Winery wine. Your choice! Thanks so much! Please call Darby with info – 206.954.4700.
HELPING: Neighborly care for North Delridge raingardens
This reader report is from Jill, on behalf of her neighbor Helga, who in turn wanted to let the community know about a neighbor who’s gone above and beyond the call of neighborliness this past summer:. (This) neighbor, Kristen Thom-McMaster, has spent over 100 hours this summer weeding the...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Subaru
Karen‘s dark green 2004 Subaru Forester wagon was stolen near Admiral Safeway between 6 am and 2:30 pm Saturday. Plate #ACW9799. If you see it, SPD incident # for reference is 22-263153.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info
Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the mid-70s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service. As of this past Saturday, WSF has joined other services in free rides for youth.
UPDATE: Townhouse roof fire north of Lincoln Park
11:55 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is arriving in the 7300 block of Bainbridge Place SW, and they’re reporting flames from the roof. Updates to come. 12 AM: This is in a townhouse complex just north of Lincoln Park [vicinity map]. The fire is on the roof and being described by firefighters as “small,” and under control. … They’re reducing the response.
About the police activity in North Delridge
Jamie October 2, 2022 (11:21 pm) Thank you!! I’ve been waiting for this post. I heard all the sirens and stuff. Then pulled up a live scanner and heard about a person on foot and her name and description. But wasn’t sure what exactly happened. There is also a live tweet that went out about a missing child near the golf course about 15 mins ago. Scary stuff.
ELECTION 2022: 5 weeks until vote-counting begins. Here’s the most complicated issue you’ll be asked to decide (and what else is on the ballot)
Election Day, November 8th, is exactly five weeks away. But you’ll be able to start voting a lot sooner – King County Elections plans to send out ballots on October 19th, and you can vote as soon as you get yours. Here’s KCE’s one-stop info page for the election, including a link you can use to preview the ballot you’ll get. Here’s the sample ballot we downloaded, which is what you’ll receive if you’re in the city and the 34th State Legislative District.
