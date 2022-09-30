ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Royals Stroll To Victory

I mentioned it in my match report on Saturday evening, but it’s a nice feeling winning a game comfortably, isn't it?. From the first whistle against Huddersfield we appeared to be in control. We looked like we could bat away anything the visitors threw at us with ease, and if we needed to shift up a couple of gears we could.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United

The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Beard Report: “We Controlled The Game Pretty Much”

It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy start to the season for the Liverpool FC Women. Their planned season opener was postponed due to the death of the queen, meaning the Reds officially opened their season with a surprise win over reigning WSL champions Chelsea. Optimism abounded heading into the Merseyside derby, but Liverpool were outclassed by Everton in all facets of the game in front of over 27,500 fans at Anfield. The Red’s got a nice boost heading into the international break in their first foray into cup competition this season, defeating Sunderland 1-0.
FIFA
SB Nation

REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton extend contract with hummel

Everton today announced that they agreed had on a contract extension with hummel that will see the Club continue its relationship with the iconic sportswear brand until the summer of 2024. Since first partnering with the Club in 2020, hummel have been integral to five record-breaking kit launches. The new...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Fulham 1-4 Newcastle - Match Report: Miggy Unleashed

Howe caught us by surprise. That is what happens when you’re expecting a starting XI that pretty much names itself because of an injury-ravaged squad. Even then, though, Eddie found the courage to name an even weirder set of starters to face newly promoted Fulham away from St James’ Park and into the eighth matchday of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Derby Day Demolition, Dueling Hat Tricks, and More...

Good Morning Cityzens, and what a glorious morning it is. Manchester City completed a total dismantling of crosstown rivals Manchester United in the 188th Manchester Derby. Sky Blue News has all the headlines to help you relive yesterday’s triumph. CITY PRODUCE DAZZLING DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE UNITED IN MANCHESTER DERBY...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard on what Everton need to improve

Everton only came alive after conceding on the road away at Southampton, but in the end did enough to pick up three much-needed points on Saturday afternoon thanks to well taken goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil, both registering their first for the club. Speaking after the game, manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: matchweek 8 recap

I haven’t forgotten about my commitment to quickly recap the entirety of the Premier League action from the weekend. I was just waiting until the Monday match — Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest — was played. As usual, please share your thoughts and observations from the matches in the comments.
PREMIER LEAGUE

